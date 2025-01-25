Dar reviews roadmap to enhance trade, economic ties with Turkiye

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar chaired a high-level meeting aimed at formulating a comprehensive roadmap to enhance trade, economic, and investment cooperation between Pakistan and Turkiye.

The session involved key ministers and federal secretaries from various sectors, including foreign, power, petroleum, religious affairs, and industries, who provided their insights and contributions, said the spokesperson to the DPM on Friday.

This initiative was part of the preparations for the upcoming 7th Session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), scheduled to be held in Islamabad, the spokesperson added.

Participants of the meeting reviewed the progress of the Strategic Economic Framework 2020-24, discussed recent initiatives, and explored new proposals to strengthen economic ties between the two nations. The focus of the meeting was on identifying actionable steps to boost bilateral trade and investment, with an emphasis on sectors such as energy, industry, and religious affairs.

This meeting builds upon previous engagements between Pakistan and Turkiye aimed at deepening bilateral relations. In May 2024, Senator Dar met with Turkish Foreign Minister HakanFidan on the sidelines of the 15th OIC Islamic Summit Conference in Banjul, Gambia.

The two leaders reviewed the state of bilateral relations and emphasised the exceptional bonds of friendship between Pakistan and Turkiye. Both had expressed satisfaction with the positive momentum in bilateral relations and reiterated their resolve to further deepen cooperation, particularly in the economic, trade, and defense sectors.

It was learnt that the upcoming 7th Session of the HLSCC in Islamabad is expected to conduct a comprehensive review of ongoing cooperation, including a holistic assessment of the bilateral strategic economic framework.

According to a senior official of the Foreign Office, Pakistan and Turkiye have previously agreed to take measures to increase their trade volume to $5 billion, reflecting a mutual commitment to strengthening economic relations.

Both Pakistan and Turkiye are committed to fostering a robust partnership that benefits both nations across various sectors.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025