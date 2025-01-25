AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-25

40pc of population suffering from malnutrition: experts

Press Release Published January 25, 2025 Updated January 25, 2025 07:34am

FAISALABAD: It is a matter of grave concern that 40 percent of the population was suffering from malnutrition. Moreover, Pakistan is on top of the list in diabetic patients in Asia as 27 percent of the adults are diagnosed as diabetic whereas 30 percent are pre-diabetic. Keeping in view, the people need to adopt balanced food and healthy lifestyle.

It was stated by experts while addressing an awareness session of Consultative Workshop on Preventive Nutrition and Infection Prevention & Control (IPC) jointly organized by the Chair Policy Advocacy and Outreach, Pak Korea Nutrition Centre (PKNC), Faculty of Food Nutrition and Home Sciences UAF and Indus Hospital & Health Network and Integrated Reproductive Maternal Newborn, Child Health & Nutrition Programme (IRMNCH-NP) at PKNC.

Central Project Director PKNC/ Dean Faculty of Food Nutrition and Home Sciences Prof Dr Imran Pasha stated that it was a matter of grave concern that 40 percent of the population was suffering from malnutrition that has emerged one of the largest crisis in the country. He called for ensuing healthy lifestyle, and workout on daily basis.

He added Pak-Korea Nutrition Centre has been working on strengthening the capacity of healthcare professionals, promoting community-based initiatives, and advocating for policy development that support nutrition and health. Master Trainer Pak-Korea Nutrition Centre (PKNC), Benash Sarwar said that we can control diabetes by adopting preventive measures in our daily life.

The intake of balanced food and proper nutrition are most important elements that can play a vital role in overcoming different diseases.

Faisalabad Medical University (FMU), Dean Basic Sciences, Dr Hooria Amir urged healthcare experts to spread awareness regarding a balanced diet.

The convener workshop Dr Allah Rakha, Chair Policy Advocacy and Outreach, PKNC, Dr Ali Raza, Ghayyor Sultan and Mueez Aslam Master Trainers from PKNC, Rana Ijaz, Focal Person, Indus Hospital and Health Network, Dr Adnan Hashmi, CEO, Ayesha General Hospital, Abdul Rahim Cheema, City Manager, TCI Green Star, Irfan Malik, Marie Stopes Society, Rasta NGOs Network and vast number of stakeholders from different NGOs spoke on the occasion.

