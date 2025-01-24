AIRLINK 200.02 Increased By ▲ 6.46 (3.34%)
Jan 24, 2025
Pakistan

Pakistani journalism body criticises new law regulating social media

Reuters Published 24 Jan, 2025 05:34pm

ISLAMABAD: A new law in Pakistan aimed at regulating social media content has angered journalism groups and rights activists, which say it is aimed at curbing press freedom and called on Friday for nationwide protests next week.

Parliament introduced and passed the amendments to the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act on Thursday.

The new regulations will set up a social media regulatory authority that will have its own investigation agency and tribunals, according to a draft on the parliament’s website. Such tribunals will be able to try and punish offenders with prison sentences of up to three years and fines of two million rupees ($7,200) for dissemination of “false or fake” information.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar told parliament on Thursday the law was introduced to block fake and false news on social media, which he said had no specific regulations to govern it.

PECA Amendment Bill approved by NA

The president of Pakistan’s Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), Afzal Butt, said the government had not consulted any journalistic bodies before introducing the law, adding he believed it was intended to gag freedom of speech and intimidate journalists and their media outlets.

“We reject this unilateral decision by the government to set up any such tribunals,” Butt told Reuters. “We also are in favour of regulations, but, you know, a law enforcement agency or a police officer can’t decide what is false or fake news.”

The PFUJ said in a statement it would start countrywide rallies against the new law next week and that if the law was not withdrawn, it would stage a sit-in protest outside parliament.

Media body to move court

Digital rights activists also criticised the new law.

Reporters Without Borders, an organisation that promotes and defends press freedom, ranked Pakistan low on its 2024 world Press Freedom Index, at number 152. The group also says Pakistan is one of the most dangerous places for journalists to work.

