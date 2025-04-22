Pakistan proposes tech alliance with ASEAN, eyes inclusive digital future

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has called for a strategic technology partnership between Pakistan and ASEAN to foster inclusive prosperity. Speaking at the ASEAN-Pakistan Technology Expo in Islamabad on Tuesday, he reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to building an innovation-driven future.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Minister Iqbal emphasized the dual-edged nature of technological progress in his address

“Disruptive innovations are reshaping global economies and societies,” the minister said, as he highlighted the “risks posed by the growing technology gap, digital divide, and skills mismatch in developing regions.”

He identified shared challenges like climate change and youth unemployment, while highlighting synergies such as “young, tech-savvy populations and robust universities.”

The minister proposed three strategic pillars for cooperation, involving knowledge exchange through academic partnerships, joint R&D platforms in emerging fields and inclusive tech development for climate resilience and healthcare.

Noting Pakistan’s strides like the National AI Policy and Special Technology Zones, Iqbal urged stakeholders to “reimagine ASEAN-Pakistan relations not merely through the traditional lenses of trade and diplomacy, but as a dynamic technology alliance for inclusive and sustainable prosperity.”

He announced concrete steps, including an annual ASEAN-Pakistan Technology Cooperation Forum and a Startup Bridge to link regional innovators.

NUST’s Umar Khan credited Iqbal’s leadership for establishing pivotal research hubs like the National Centres of AI and Cybersecurity in 2017-18, now thriving innovation ecosystems.

Concluding with a call to action, Iqbal stressed: “Future must be built through cooperation, innovation, and shared vision.”

The Expo aims to catalyze what he termed “a smarter, greener, and more inclusive future for the region.”