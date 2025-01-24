PM Shehbaz forms Special Task Force to combat human trafficking

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday formed a Special Task Force to combat human trafficking, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) stated.

The development came a week after at least 44 Pakistanis had been killed in a deadly ship wreck involving people trying to make the crossing from West Africa to Spain’s Canary Islands.

“We will bring the perpetrators involved in human trafficking to justice,” the prime minister said while chairing a meeting regarding steps to curb human trafficking in Pakistan.

To combat human trafficking in Pakistan, PM Shehbaz has established a Special Task Force, the PMO said. “The prime minister himself will lead the Force.”

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz stressed to speed up the pace of arrests of those involved in human trafficking, and also direct all relevant departments including the Foreign ministry to play an active role in identifying human traffickers.

“The entire nation, including myself, is deeply grieved by the heartbreaking incident of the deaths of Pakistanis on the migrant boat,” the prime minister said.

The meeting was informed that 6 organised human trafficking groups had been identified, 12 FIRs (First Information Report) filed, 25 individuals identified, 3 key suspects arrested, and the names of 16 individuals had been added to the passport control list.

Details were shared regarding the seizure of vehicles, bank accounts, and assets.

The meeting was also updated on the actions taken against suspected the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) personnel and officers, and the report from the overseas investigative committee.

Last month, at least five Pakistanis were killed when boats capsized in South of Greece.

Earlier in 2023, at least 82 Pakistanis were drowned when a boat sank near Greece.