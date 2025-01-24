AIRLINK 200.02 Increased By ▲ 6.46 (3.34%)
BOP 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.81%)
CNERGY 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.26%)
FCCL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.6%)
FFL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
FLYNG 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.5%)
HUBC 132.79 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.16%)
HUMNL 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
KEL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.52%)
KOSM 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
MLCF 46.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.97%)
OGDC 211.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-0.94%)
PACE 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
PAEL 41.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PIAHCLA 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.33%)
POWER 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.8%)
PPL 181.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.49%)
PRL 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.86%)
PTC 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.84%)
SEARL 112.25 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (5.06%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 44.00 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (9.73%)
SYM 19.18 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (9.79%)
TELE 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.79%)
TPLP 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
TRG 67.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.67%)
WAVESAPP 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
YOUW 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
BR100 12,170 Increased By 125.6 (1.04%)
BR30 36,589 Increased By 8.6 (0.02%)
KSE100 114,880 Increased By 842.7 (0.74%)
KSE30 36,125 Increased By 330.6 (0.92%)
Jan 24, 2025
Markets

Gold hits fresh record high of Rs289,600 per tola in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 24 Jan, 2025 03:38pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

After declining in the previous session, gold prices in Pakistan gained on Friday in line with their increase in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola increased by Rs2,900, clocking in at Rs289,600, which is the latest record high in Pakistan.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs248,285 after it recorded an increase of Rs2,486, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold price had decreased by Rs750 to settle at Rs286,700.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold increased on Friday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,772 per ounce (with a premium of $20) and was up by $29 during the day.

Silver prices gained Rs31 at Rs3,432 per tola.

In October last year, gold prices hit a then-all-time high of Rs287,900 per tola.

Globally, gold prices soared to near three-month highs on Friday and were on track for a fourth straight weekly gain as uncertainty about US President Donald Trump’s trade plans took the wind out of the dollar’s sail, boosting demand for safe-haven bullion.

Spot gold jumped 0.8% to $2,774.49 per ounce as of 0255 GMT and has gained more than 2% so far this week. Earlier in the day, prices rose to $2,777.10, the highest since October 31, when they hit a record $2,790.15.

US gold futures climbed 0.6% to $2,781.80.

Bullion is considered a hedge against economic and geopolitical uncertainties.

Gold hits fresh record high of Rs289,600 per tola in Pakistan

