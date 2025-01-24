OICCI briefed about Uraan plan: Govt reaffirms commitment to private sector engagement

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal reaffirmed the government’s commitment to inclusive policymaking and private sector engagement.

The private sector input is critical to the success, he said this during his meeting with the members of Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) in Karachi on Thursday.

The minister said ‘Uraan Pakistan Programme’ is not just a vision; it is a call for action that requires collaboration from every sector of society. “We value private sector contributions and will ensure they are incorporated into policy decisions,” he said.

The unveiled the comprehensive vision behind the government’s transformative initiative, “Uraan Pakistan.”

Highlighting the need for collective action, the minister emphasized that this movement must become the voice of 240 million Pakistanis to ensure sustainable economic progress.

The minister opened his remarks by outlining the five pillars of “Uraan Pakistan”—Exports, Empowerment, Environment, Energy, and Education (5Es). “This initiative is not just another government project.

“It represents our commitment to addressing Pakistan’s core challenges and propelling the nation into a new era of prosperity,” he said.

He emphasized the significance of export-led growth, improving productivity in key sectors, and addressing structural issues such as the low tax-to-GDP ratio, high deficits, and weak social indicators.

Speaking about past challenges, he stated, “On April 01, 2022, we internally defaulted when the Finance Division failed to release PSDP payments for the last quarter. Taking office on April 22, 2022, we faced a critical situation, including the tough decision to raise fuel prices by Rs. 150 within a month, which severely impacted our vote bank.” However, he noted the government’s success in stabilizing key economic indicators, such as reducing inflation from 38 percent to 4 percent, improving the stock market to cross the 100,000 benchmark, and reducing the policy rate to 13 percent.

“Our aim is to ensure sustained growth without boom-and-bust cycles. For this, we are implementing reforms in education, youth empowerment, agriculture, and energy. This is not an easy path, but it is the only way forward,” he asserted. The minister also introduced the National Economic Transformation Unit and PM Delivery Unit, which are tasked with rigorous monitoring and collaboration to ensure the timely execution of reforms.

During the meeting, the CEOs of overseas companies expressed their grievances, citing concerns about the Uraan Pakistan initiative. They described it as a “far-fetched project,” questioning its feasibility and implementation. One CEO remarked, “We have put forward many suggestions to the government, but these are often ignored, which discourages collaboration and private sector participation.”

The foreign investors also shared their perspectives on navigating challenges in Pakistan and provided recommendations to enhance the ease of doing business. The dialogue reinforced the need for constructive engagement between the government and the private sector to build a sustainable economic future.

Yousaf Hussain, President OICCIsuggested holding quarterly meetings to foster dialogue and ensure the government remains aligned with the private sector’s needs. He stated, “The minister has agreed to quarterly meetings to ensure our recommendations are implemented effectively. We believe this partnership can drive innovation and sustainable growth in Pakistan.”

Later while talking to reporters, Ahsan Iqbal acknowledged the significant contributions of overseas investors in driving economic growth. “Overseas investors have a crucial role in Pakistan’s transformation. With their expertise, innovation, and investment, we can achieve export-led growth and global competitiveness,” he said.

“Our goal is to enhance Pakistan’s Human Development Index (HDI) by improving healthcare, education, and population growth rates. This requires a coordinated approach, and the newly established National Economic Transformation Unit will ensure rigorous monitoring and delivery,” he added.

The minister emphasized the government’s vision for exponential progress, urging all stakeholders to work together as “Team Pakistan” to achieve a brighter, self-reliant future. “Uraan Pakistan is not just an initiative; it is a mission to redefine our nation’s potential,” he stated.

Yousaf Hussain, President OICCI, commended the government’s efforts to stabilize the economy and foster a business-friendly environment for foreign investors. “The focus on structural reforms and economic revival is a positive step forward. We remain optimistic and look forward to continued collaboration to further strengthen Pakistan’s position as an investment destination,” he said.

Abdul Aleem, Secretary-General OICCI, acknowledged the progress made and stressed the importance of policy continuity to maintain investor confidence. “While the initiatives being undertaken by the government are commendable, it is crucial to ensure policy consistency. We urge the government to actively engage with key stakeholders like OICCI members so as to maximize the impact of these initiatives,” he said.

