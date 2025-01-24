AIRLINK 193.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.65%)
Pakistan, Asia-Pacific region: NDMA chief underscores profound impacts of climate change

Recorder Report Published 24 Jan, 2025 06:26am

ISLAMABAD: The Chairman of Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik, has underscored the profound impacts of climate change on the Asia-Pacific region, including Pakistan, during his keynote address at the 18th meeting of the Regional Consultative Committee (RCC) in Bangkok, Thailand.

He highlighted challenges such as rising temperatures, extreme weather events, and water-related crises that pose significant threats to socio-economic development in the region.

The two-day RCC meeting, co-hosted by the Government of Thailand and the Asian Disaster Preparedness Center (ADPC), focuses on the theme “Sustainable Anticipatory Actions for Resilient Development Goals.”

The event aims to promote regional collaboration in reducing disaster and climate change risks across Asia and the Pacific.

In his speech during the technical session on Financial Mechanisms and Investments, the NDMA chairman emphasised the need for innovative financial solutions to support the most vulnerable nations in managing climate change impacts through Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) and Climate Change Adaptation (CCA).

He detailed Pakistan's proactive initiatives, including the establishment of an AI-driven National Emergencies Operations Center (NEOC), international collaborations, and efforts to secure global funding for resilience-building projects.

The RCC, established in 2000, remains a vital platform under ADPC’s Charter, fostering consultation and cooperation on disaster and climate risk management in the region.

