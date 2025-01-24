AIRLINK 196.35 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (1.44%)
2025-01-24

OGDCL enhances oil production from Kunnar Oil Field in Hyderabad

Press Release Published January 24, 2025 Updated January 24, 2025 08:12am

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Thursday announced a significant enhancement in oil production from its Kunnar Oil Field in the Hyderabad district of Sindh. The company’s optimization efforts have increased oil output from two key wells, Kunnar-12 and Kunnar-6, contributing an additional 1,160 barrels per day (BPD).

At the Kunnar-12 well, after a reassessment of the well’s potential through production optimization, OGDCL deployed a rig to replace the conventional Jet Pump with an Electrical Submersible Pump (ESP). These measures have increased production at the well from 1,060 BPD to 1,820 BPD, an increase of 760 BPD. The well is part of OGDCL’s Kunnar Oil Field, with a 100% working interest in Kunnar Mining Lease Area.

Kunnar-6 well, previously shut-in due to high water production and low oil recovery, has been successfully revived following a comprehensive plan.

