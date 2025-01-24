LCCI launches ‘innovative’ online membership renewal system

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has launched an innovative online membership renewal system accessible through the LCCI website lcci.com.pk which is a major step forward in its journey toward digital transformation.

This new service aims to make the renewal process faster, more convenient and easily accessible for all its members. This state-of-the-art facility, inaugurated by LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, aims to simplify the renewal process and provide seamless access for members.

Speaking at the inauguration, LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry is dedicated to modernization its working. This online renewal system is a landmark initiative designed to offer our members convenience and ease.

By enabling them to renew memberships quickly and efficiently from their homes or offices, we are eliminating unnecessary paperwork and physical visits, saving both time and effort.

Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry said that online renewal system is aligned with the Chamber’s broader vision of integrating digital solutions. They said that such initiatives are vital for creating a business-friendly environment and improving service delivery.

