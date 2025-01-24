AIRLINK 193.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.65%)
Manufacturing of robotic agri equipment: Chinese company to set up plant in Punjab

Zahid Baig Published 24 Jan, 2025 06:26am

LAHORE: China’s AI Force Tech Company will establish a plant in Punjab to manufacture robotic agricultural equipment. Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Punjab Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani disclosed this while talking to the media after meeting the Chinese company’s delegation which was led by its CEO Han Wei. The meeting was held at the Punjab Assembly’s building.

The Minister emphasized that the Punjab government seeks the company’s cooperation in introducing robotic and electric tractors in the province which will help modernize Punjab’s farming sector.

The Chinese delegation included Director of Research and Development Guo Wei, Senior Product Manager Li Weihua, Product Director Liv Jikai, and Director of International Business Tausif Abbas.

On this occasion, Kirmani stated that China is a global leader in innovation and technology in the agricultural sector. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is committed to promoting agricultural mechanization in the province. He mentioned that during his and the Chief Minister’s visit to China last month, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Punjab government and China’s Artificial Intelligence Force Tech Company. Under the agreement, modern agricultural machinery will be promoted in Punjab.

Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani highlighted that projects, worth Rs400 billion currently being implemented in Punjab. A rental service program for agricultural machinery is being launched to protect the interests of 90 percent of small farmers with landholdings ranging from 1 acre to 12.5 acres. He mentioned that under the Green Tractor Programme, the largest subsidy in the country’s history has been provided to farmers. Farmers will also be provided tractors above 85 horsepower through rental services.

CEO of AI Force Tech Company, Han Wei, expressed his company’s willingness to assist with agricultural technology transfer in Punjab. He also showed interest in launching a pilot project for vegetable farming in the province. Han Wei further stated that the company will provide full support for the promotion of precision agriculture, digital plantation, digital labs, satellite-based monitoring and control, and advanced research in Punjab.

