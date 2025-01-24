Balochistan students: Punjab CM vows to give away Honhaar scholarship

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met a delegation of 50 students from Balochistan Residential College Loralai and gave them laptops. She directed to provide pocket money for sightseeing, arrange a tour of Lahore on a double-decker bus along with arranging lunch at the best hotel upon the request of the students of Balochistan. Balochistan students commended the initiatives of CM Punjab and also expressed their desire to study in Punjab.

The CM while talking to the students of Balochistan Residential College said, “I want to visit to Balochistan in the near future so as to give Honhaar scholarships to the students. If I can, I will give more scholarships and laptops to the students of Balochistan than Punjab. My heart aches for the people of Balochistan. I have been thinking about the students of Balochistan for a long time. The prospects for the provision of e-bikes to the students of Balochistan will be reviewed.”

She said, “Balochistan students are no less than anyone, if given favourable conditions, they will advance ahead of everyone. I equally think about the children of Balochistan and other provinces as of Punjab. Nations do not develop by begging. We came out of the clutches of the IMF in 2016 and were trapped again later. We want to move ahead by using our own resources and human development as a means to attain progress. Punjab and Balochistan receive funds based on their population.”

Maryam added, “Balochistan is rich in natural resources, we do not have as much natural resources as Balochistan but we spend on the people’s welfare by increasing revenue. Wherever the PML-N government remained in power development took place over there. Balochistan attained progress and development during three-term Premiership of Nawaz Sharif.”

The CM Punjab said, “Nawaz Sharif paid full attention to Balochistan during all his terms of government, perhaps Balochistan remained his center of attention more than Punjab. Like every Pakistani, I have a lot of love for Balochistan in my heart. Nawab Ahmed Jogezai wrote with blood a handkerchief with the slogan “Pakistan Zindabad” and willed to be buried with him. Balochistan is the land of martyrs who laid down their lives for Pakistan.”

She said, “The active presence of terrorists in Balochistan is heartrending and painful. Truth should be tested by the test of intellect, knowledge and consciousness. Terrorists themselves stay out of picture, they also keep their children likewise and lure other people’s children by getting them killed. We are Pakistanis first then Punjabis and Balochis.”

The CM said, “30,000 students are given Honhaar scholarships with an income less than 0.3 million in Punjab. Not only government but also quality private university students are getting scholarships for the first time in Punjab. Out of 30 thousand students not a single scholarship was given on any recommendation. About 18 thousand female students received Honhaar scholarships. While giving scholarships, no one was asked which party they belonged to. Those who receive scholarships will get free education for the next 4 years.”

The CM Punjab said, “We did not give scholarships sitting in Lahore but went to 9 divisions and gave scholarships to talented students. The acceptance and love received from the students at the Honhaar scholarship ceremony, seems like a dream. The love and affection received from the students were termed as a drama by the opponents. The 1st and 3rd year students of undergraduate programmes are also being included in the Honhaar scholarship programme.”

She said, “In the digital era, studying is not possible without a laptop. The position is a trust of the people, I consider myself accountable to Allah Almighty and the people. Agriculture is being promoted in Punjab through livestock cards, green tractors, Kisan cards, internship programmes and other measures. The people of Balochistan are benefiting from free medicine, dialysis cards and other health facilities.”

She added, “We are not only building roads and bridges, but are also focusing on changing the condition of the people. Everyone should bear the fruits of development. People from Balochistan and other provinces will also be able to get treatment in Pakistan’s first government-run Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital. Liquid nitrogen cryosurgery machines are being brought from China for cancer treatment.”

She said, “The people of KPK will also be able to benefit after the establishment of the first Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology in Sargodha. Children not only from Punjab but from other provinces are also benefiting from the Children’s Heart Surgery Programme. A citizen of Balochistan expressed gratitude for receiving two months free medicine.”

The CM Punjab said, “Air Ambulance Service is providing services not only in Punjab but to other provinces as well. For the first time in Punjab, a free meal programme was started for students suffering from malnutrition as a result of which enrollment increased. The target of zero out-of-school children will be achieved soon. Medals and cash awards were launched for board topper students. E-bikes have been given to 10,000 students and e-bikes will be given to further 01 lac students.”

She said, “The construction of the first Artificial Intelligence University in Punjab is starting soon. Talks are underway on livestock export from Saudi Arabia. Solarization of agricultural tube wells will reduce the burden of diesel and electricity bills on farmers. In Punjab, Vanda has been purchased for one lac animals through Livestock Card. Emergency measures have been taken to eliminate smog, Punjab is now moving from diesel, petrol to green energy. First, 130 tonnes of shrimp will be exported from the shrimp farming programme. Punjab is being taken to the zero-plastic usage.”

The CM added, “Interest-free loans from Rs. one million up to Rs 30 million will be provided through the ‘Asaan Karobar Card’ and finance schemes. 16,000 applications have been received for Asaan Karobar Finance and 18,000 applications for Asaan Karobar Card. Punjab is being driven towards industrialization. About 100,000 people got employment through Shuthra Punjab programme and an industry worth billions of rupees has started.”

She said, “All districts of Punjab will become safe cities in coming few months. I neither did appointment on any recommendation nor patronizes violation of merit. Master planning of all major cities of Punjab is being done. Corridors are being developed especially for tourism. 27 electric buses have arrived, 500 more buses will arrive soon.”

She added, “Target of building 100,000 houses in a year and 0.5 million houses in 5 years will be achieved. Steps are being taken to provide 3 marla plots to the people free of cost. Financial assistance is being provided to the destitute through ‘Himmat Card’ and ‘Minority Card’. Women and children can obtain help by calling the virtual police station. 700 roads are being constructed and repaired in Punjab. After Faisalabad and Gujranwala, metro bus service will also be started in Sargodha. When you return back then work on merit as work is done with hard work and dedication and not with money.”

She said, “If the rulers comprehend sufferings of the people, then the province will move forward. The public situation cannot be ascertained without visiting hospitals, schools and streets. Each province gets funds based on its population. Good governance is the name of hard work and commitment. In the previous tenure, the province remained in a state of disarray and financial embezzlement was done. I adhere to the golden principle of observing punctuality and dislike to make others wait. The chief ministership is not a position rather a duty to render public service.”

The students of Balochistan said that they feel envious to witness the development and prosperity of Punjab. They wished their province to develop and prosper on the same pattern.

