AIRLINK 207.36 Increased By ▲ 7.07 (3.53%)
BOP 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
CNERGY 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
FCCL 34.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
FFL 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.38%)
FLYNG 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.21%)
HUBC 131.00 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (2.5%)
HUMNL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.1%)
KEL 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
KOSM 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.56%)
MLCF 44.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
OGDC 221.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.38%)
PACE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.23%)
PAEL 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.47%)
PIAHCLA 17.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
POWER 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
PPL 190.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-0.95%)
PRL 43.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.34%)
PTC 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.7%)
SEARL 103.50 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.2%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.81%)
SSGC 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.87%)
SYM 18.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.12%)
TELE 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.31%)
TPLP 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.53%)
TRG 70.10 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (5.91%)
WAVESAPP 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.25%)
YOUW 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.24%)
BR100 12,069 Increased By 29.8 (0.25%)
BR30 36,896 Increased By 207.3 (0.57%)
KSE100 114,952 Increased By 148.1 (0.13%)
KSE30 36,107 Increased By 4.7 (0.01%)
Jan 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

World Bank’s $20bn pledge reflects confidence in Pakistan’s economy: PM Shehbaz

BR Web Desk Published 15 Jan, 2025 11:34am

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday welcomed the World Bank’s (WB) pledge of $20 billion for Pakistan under its first-ever 10-year Country Partnership Framework (CPF).

“CPF reflects the World Bank’s confidence in Pakistan’s economic resilience and potential,” said PM Shehbaz, in a post on the social media platform X.

The World Bank’s Board of Directors approved the first-ever 10-year CPF for Pakistan on Tuesday, marking the largest commitment in the nation’s history. This extended framework focuses on six key development areas, supported by a monitoring and evaluation scorecard to track progress.

PM Shehbaz said that while focusing on six key areas, including child nutrition, quality education, clean energy, climate resilience, inclusive development, and private investment, CPF reflects Pakistan’s priorities, as envisioned in the Home Grown Economic Transformation Plan.

The prime minister also acknowledged Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir’s contributions “to strengthen Pakistan’s foundation for such transformative partnerships”.

“We look forward to strengthening our partnership as we align our efforts for creating lasting opportunities for our people,” he added.

Under the CPF, the World Bank will provide approximately three-fourths of the $20 billion through the International Development Association (IDA), while the remaining amount will be provided through the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD).

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) will also provide additional funding to support the CPF.

Specific goals under the CPF include increasing tax revenue to over 15% of GDP, adding 10 Gigawatts of renewable energy capacity, providing quality education to 12 million students, and delivering healthcare services to 50 million people.

World Bank Pakistan Economy Shehbaz Sharif CPF World Bank Pakistan Country Partnership Framework framework

Comments

200 characters
KU Jan 15, 2025 12:08pm
No one can beat our leaders with claims that are anything but true. WB development program has nothing to do with confidence in economy but for improving building blocks of economy n social uplift.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

World Bank’s $20bn pledge reflects confidence in Pakistan’s economy: PM Shehbaz

Govt cuts tariff on charging stations by 45%: Leghari

Rs10-11/unit fall in power tariff likely: Cabinet clears revised pacts with 14 IPPs

Power tariff may be reset annually from Jan 1

Buying continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 900 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

FBR issues updated Sales Tax rules

MCB’s Nauman Chughtai gets FPT clearance from State Bank

Four terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Flat steel products: Govt likely to extend RD for 3 months

Read more stories