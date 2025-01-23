AIRLINK 193.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.65%)
BOP 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.43%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.74%)
FCCL 40.65 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (5.37%)
FFL 16.86 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.49%)
FLYNG 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.76%)
HUBC 132.58 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.63%)
HUMNL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.29%)
KOSM 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
MLCF 47.60 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (4.87%)
OGDC 213.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.04%)
PACE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
PAEL 41.24 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.95%)
PIAHCLA 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.14%)
PIBTL 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.08%)
POWER 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.23%)
PPL 182.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.09%)
PRL 41.96 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
PTC 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.38%)
SEARL 106.84 Increased By ▲ 4.31 (4.2%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.67%)
SYM 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.81%)
TELE 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
TPLP 12.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 66.95 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.37%)
WAVESAPP 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.98%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.29%)
YOUW 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.3%)
BR100 12,045 Increased By 70.8 (0.59%)
BR30 36,580 Increased By 433.6 (1.2%)
KSE100 114,038 Increased By 594.4 (0.52%)
KSE30 35,794 Increased By 159 (0.45%)
Jan 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Bangladesh frees 178 troops over deadly 2009 mutiny

AFP Published January 23, 2025 Updated January 23, 2025 05:33pm
A former member of the Bangladesh Rifles (BDR), who were detained in 2009 over a violent mutiny that massacred dozens of senior army officers, meets with his relative after getting released from the Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj on the outskirts of Dhaka on January 23, 2025. Photo: AFP
A former member of the Bangladesh Rifles (BDR), who were detained in 2009 over a violent mutiny that massacred dozens of senior army officers, meets with his relative after getting released from the Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj on the outskirts of Dhaka on January 23, 2025. Photo: AFP

DHAKA: Bangladesh let 178 former paramilitary troops walk free from jail Thursday, nearly 16 years after they were detained over a violent mutiny that massacred dozens of senior army officers.

Rampaging troops from the Bangladesh Rifles (BDR) murdered 74 people during the two-day revolt that began in Dhaka and spread across the country in 2009, destabilising the government of then-premier Sheikh Hasina weeks after she took office.

Thousands of participants were rounded up after the mutiny ended with more than 150 initially sentenced to death in trials criticised by rights groups for procedural shortcomings.

Those bailed on Thursday had been acquitted of murder charges, but were kept in custody on accusations of violating explosives laws – with their cases still pending more than a decade after the revolt.

“I can’t express my feelings in words. I am returning to my family. I came out of a life full of darkness into the light,” newly released prisoner Abul Kashem, 38, told AFP.

Bangladesh scraps order against anti-government action

The releases came months after the ouster of Hasina following a student-led uprising against her 15 years of autocratic rule over the South Asian nation.

Relatives of the jailed men thronged prisons in Dhaka from early in the morning after news of the impending release spread.

“It feels like a dream. I never would have imagined he could come out of jail if Hasina was still in power,” Shiuly Akter, 40, the wife of one of the men released on Thursday, told AFP.

“There was no justice here; what happened to us was unfair. My husband knew nothing about the mutiny or the killings. He was just a novice in the BDR when he was arrested.”

A previous official investigation into the mutiny blamed years of pent-up anger among ordinary soldiers, who felt their appeals for pay rises and better treatment were ignored.

But that probe was carried out during Hasina’s tenure, and her opponents have claimed her involvement in a conspiracy to orchestrate the mutiny in a plan to weaken the military and bolster her own power.

Since her fall, families of soldiers killed in the violence have been campaigning to reopen the investigation, a demand met last month by the interim government which replaced Hasina’s regime.

The mutineers stole thousands of weapons from the BDR headquarters before embarking on a killing spree in the barracks.

The uprising quickly spread, with thousands of soldiers pledging allegiance to the mutineers before it was quashed by the army.

Pakistan and Bangladesh Bangladeshi troops 2009 mutiny

Comments

200 characters

Bangladesh frees 178 troops over deadly 2009 mutiny

Pakistan’s inflation expected to fall below 3% in January

Imran says to call off talks with govt over delay in formation of judicial commissions: Gohar

KSE-100 rebounds with nearly 600-point gain to settle above 114,000

Rupee registers slight improvement against US dollar

Saudi Arabia plans $600 billion in new US investment, trade over four years

Pakistan drought dents winter harvest

PPL increases gas production at Shahdad X-1

National Assembly passes controversial Peca amendment bill

Security forces kill 6 terrorists in Balochistan’s Zhob district: ISPR

Mari Energies refutes fire reports at Daharki plant

Read more stories