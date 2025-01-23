AIRLINK 195.85 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.52%)
Mari Energies refutes fire reports at Daharki plant

BR Web Desk Published 23 Jan, 2025 11:51am

Mari Energies Limited (MARI), formerly Mari Petroleum Company Limited, on Thursday, refuted social media reports of a fire incident at its Daharki plant, clarifying that “no such incident occurred” at any of its sites.

“This is to clarify that the news circulating on social media about fire breakout at MariEnergies Daharki plant is false and no such incident has happened at any of our sites,” said the listed company in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

“As a responsible organization, MariEnergies remains committed to upholding the highest standards of transparency and disclosure,” it added.

Mari Energies Limited is a public limited company incorporated in Pakistan on December 4, 1984, under the Companies Ordinance, 1984 (now superseded by the Companies Act, 2017).

The company is principally engaged in the exploration, production, and sale of hydrocarbons.

By operating the country’s largest gas reservoir at Mari Gas Field, Daharki, Sindh, MARI is the second largest producer of natural gas.

On Wednesday, MARI announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 5% stake in Kohesultan Mining Company Limited (KMCL), a joint venture between SMD and MCC Tongsin Resources Ltd (MCCT) and is managing the Siahdiq Copper Project in Chagai, Balochistan.

“This acquisition aligns with our strategic objectives, marking a key step in Mari Energies’ broader efforts to diversify into near-core sectors and contribute towards the enhancement of the growth and sustainability of Pakistan’s mineral sector,” the company said in its notice back then.

