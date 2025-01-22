AIRLINK 197.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.09%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
FCCL 36.87 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.42%)
FFL 16.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.01%)
FLYNG 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (5.83%)
HUBC 135.00 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.72%)
HUMNL 14.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
KEL 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
KOSM 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.02%)
MLCF 45.61 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.4%)
OGDC 216.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.61%)
PACE 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
PAEL 40.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.33%)
PIAHCLA 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
PIBTL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
POWER 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
PPL 184.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.77%)
PRL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PTC 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
SEARL 103.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.71%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SSGC 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.76%)
SYM 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.11%)
TELE 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.02%)
TPLP 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.48%)
TRG 66.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.5%)
WAVESAPP 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.25%)
YOUW 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
BR100 12,096 Decreased By -13.3 (-0.11%)
BR30 36,557 Decreased By -40.9 (-0.11%)
KSE100 114,671 Decreased By -371.5 (-0.32%)
KSE30 36,072 Decreased By -127.2 (-0.35%)
Jan 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance MARI (Mari Energies Limited) 640.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.9%

Mari Energies to acquire 5% stake in Kohesultan Mining Company

BR Web Desk Published 22 Jan, 2025 10:49am

Mari Energies Limited (MARI), formerly Mari Petroleum Company Limited, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 5% stake in Kohesultan Mining Company Limited (KMCL).

On Wednesday, the listed company shared the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

“We are pleased to announce that Mari Minerals (Private) Limited (MARI) (formerly, Mari Mining Company (Pvt) Limited), a wholly owned subsidiary of Mari Energies Limited, has entered into a definitive agreement, subject to requisite regulatory approvals, to acquire a 5% interest in Kohesultan Mining Company (Private) Limited (KMCL) from Siahkoh Mining Development (SMC-Private) Limited (SMD),” read the notice.

KMCL is a joint venture between SMD and MCC Tongsin Resources Ltd (MCCT) and is managing the Siahdiq Copper Project in Chagai, Balochistan.

“This acquisition aligns with our strategic objectives, marking a key step in Mari Energies’ broader efforts to diversify into near-core sectors and contribute towards the enhancement of the growth and sustainability of Pakistan’s mineral sector,” the company added.

Mari Energies Limited is a public limited company incorporated in Pakistan on December 4, 1984, under the Companies Ordinance, 1984 (now superseded by the Companies Act, 2017).

The company is principally engaged in the exploration, production, and sale of hydrocarbons.

By operating the country’s largest gas reservoir at Mari Gas Field, Daharki, Sindh, MARI is the second largest producer of natural gas.

In August 2023, MARI’s Board of Directors (BoD) announced the issue of bonus shares for the year June 30, 2024, of 800% i.e. eight shares for every one share held, from the Capital Redemption Reserve Fund and the balance from Revenue Reserves.

“The issuance of bonus shares is a reflection of the increasingly strong balance sheet of the company to grow and diversify further,” the company said at the time.

PSX energy sector mari psx companies companies listed on PSX Pakistan’s energy sector Pakistan energy sector Mari Energies Limited Kohesultan Mining Company Limited Mari Minerals (Private) Limited

Comments

200 characters

Mari Energies to acquire 5% stake in Kohesultan Mining Company

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Gas cost equalisation: SNGPL seeks support of Petroleum Div

KP demands Re1/unit hike: NHP: centre-provinces row reignites

LoS extension stays pending: Chinese firm agrees to delay Kohala project

Oil steady as investors watch Trump 2.0 policies

Curbs on non-filers a must to bring black money into documented regime

NA panel says concerned at some clauses of Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill

Rs1.2bn losses emerge: PECO board clears 5-year accounts backlog

Gwadar airport set to reshape economic landscape: PM

Read more stories