AIRLINK 195.60 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.4%)
BOP 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
CNERGY 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
FCCL 40.26 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.35%)
FFL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.61%)
FLYNG 28.51 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.52%)
HUBC 134.39 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (2%)
HUMNL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.86%)
KOSM 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
MLCF 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.11%)
OGDC 215.00 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.47%)
PACE 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
PAEL 40.51 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.12%)
PIAHCLA 17.33 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.22%)
PIBTL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
POWER 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.33%)
PPL 184.00 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (0.99%)
PRL 42.15 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.77%)
PTC 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.18%)
SEARL 105.41 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (2.81%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.8%)
SYM 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.87%)
TELE 8.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
TRG 66.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.92%)
WAVESAPP 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.59%)
YOUW 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.52%)
BR100 12,071 Increased By 97.5 (0.81%)
BR30 36,647 Increased By 500.3 (1.38%)
KSE100 114,104 Increased By 660.2 (0.58%)
KSE30 35,846 Increased By 210.6 (0.59%)
Jan 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Relief for Indian rupee expected to be short-lived amid weak Asian peers

Reuters Published 23 Jan, 2025 10:31am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee, after a small relief rally, is poised to decline on Thursday, tracking declines in Asian peers on lingering worries over US President Donald Trump’s trade policies.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated that the rupee will open at near 86.50 to the US dollar, compared with 86.3225 in the previous session.

The rupee managed a rally in the afternoon session on Wednesday, likely helped by unwinding of long dollar positions.

The local currency had managed a similar uptick last week, which did not sustain.

The Reserve Bank of India has been selling dollars to support the rupee frequently, though the extent of intervention has been less than those in previous episodes, according to traders.

There is “good two-way” interest at the current level, a currency trader at a bank said.

“On one hand, it can be said that a lot of (rupee) negatives are already in the price. On the other side, one can say that the Trump factor remains a major risk and US yields are holding up.”

Trump, without providing details, has said this week that he will impose 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico, and 10% punitive taxes on China from Feb. 1, and had talked of levies on European imports.

Uncertainty on the form and extent of tariffs that Trump will impose has meant choppy price action on the dollar index.

Indian rupee set to rise at open, alongside Asian peers, before facing resistance

The 10-year US yield, meanwhile, is roughly at the middle of its recent range. While it has been a “hugely impactful” beginning to Trump’s Presidency, it is lacking on material impulse for markets, partly because it’s not clear “what to take seriously or what not”, ING Bank said in a note.

Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve’s rate decision is due next week.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Relief for Indian rupee expected to be short-lived amid weak Asian peers

Buying returns to PSX, KSE-100 gains over 800 points

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Aleem urges Uzbek investors to set up showrooms

VEON, Jazz CEOs meet Aurangzeb

Senate panel told: SBP simplifying merchant account setup

OGDCL boosts oil production at Kunnar Oil Field in Sindh

Mari Energies refutes fire reports at Daharki plant

SBP unveils key changes to implement IFRS 9

SIFC reviews progress of ongoing projects

To undergo rightsizing panel review: ECC directs ministry to submit EOBI business plan

Read more stories