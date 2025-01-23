PHMA Chairman urges govt to focus on housing sector

LAHORE: Sardar Usman Ghani, the central chairman of Pakistan Hardware Merchant Association, has suggested in a statement that the government can not only end unemployment by focusing on the housing sector, but can also bring a potential foreign investment of 100 billion dollars to Pakistan, through which the jam wheel of the country's economy can run faster.

He said that unnecessary taxes imposed on the housing sector are the biggest obstacle in the way of this sector. We demand from the government that the rate of withholding tax should not be more than one percent.

He further said that the hardware sector has suffered the most due to stagnation in the housing sector, as around seventy percent of the hardware related items are used in building materials. We are eagerly waiting for the government to pay attention to the housing sector.

