MCCI analyses country’s macroeconomic challenges

LAHORE: Hissan Ur Rehman, the official instructor of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and a prominent advocate for economic reform, delivered an inspiring lecture at the Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The event gathered leading exporters and industrialists from Pakistan’s manufacturing sector, including key figures from textiles and other industries driving the nation’s economic progress.

The session began with a sharp analysis of Pakistan’s macroeconomic challenges. Hissan highlighted the cost-push nature of inflation and explained its lack of correlation with interest rates.

He asserted that high borrowing costs have hindered industrial expansion, slowed export growth, and disproportionately benefited the banking sector. Participants strongly resonated with Hissan’s call for economic policies led by industry experts who understand ground realities, rather than by those with limited practical business experience.

Hissan turned the focus to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, emphasizing its performance as the world’s second-fastest growing stock market in 2024, achieving a remarkable 79% return in dollar terms.

He outlined the critical role of Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) in providing businesses with a sustainable alternative to traditional financing. With Multan being a hub for agriculture and manufacturing, the discussion was particularly relevant, sparking considerable interest among participants who viewed IPOs as a pathway to expand their factories and diversify their operations.

In an interactive dialogue, Hissan addressed sector-specific performance and investment opportunities. Attendees explored establishing asset management wings within their business groups to harness market opportunities and diversify portfolios. Concerns about the stock market’s small size and potential manipulation were raised, with Hissan providing actionable solutions to address these challenges.

The session also touched on Saudi Arabia’s investment in Reko Diq, with participants expressing interest in the oil exploration sector. Hissan encouraged them to align such investments with broader growth strategies, emphasizing their potential to drive long-term economic benefits.

Hissan framed these insights within the context of Pakistan’s national economic strategy, emphasizing that business-driven reforms are critical for sustainable development. He stated, “Pakistan must embrace policies that empower its industries, foster export-led growth, and strengthen its financial markets. By reducing reliance on external borrowing and unlocking the potential of local businesses, we can build a resilient economy.”

The session concluded with a heartfelt note of gratitude. The Chamber presented Hissan with a souvenir as a token of appreciation for his invaluable insights. Speaking on behalf of the attendees, Mohsin Khawaja, Vice President of the Chamber and a leading textile exporter as the owner of Mahmood Group, remarked, “We need experts like Hissan Ur Rehman in the government’s economic team. His deep understanding of ground realities, coupled with his command of macroeconomic trends, makes him a vital resource for Pakistan’s future growth.”

The event ended on a high note with a commemorative photo session and enthusiastic expressions of appreciation. Participants left inspired and eager to implement the innovative strategies shared by Hissan, recognizing the potential of these ideas to not only transform their businesses but also contribute to Pakistan’s broader economic development.

