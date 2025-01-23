‘Dhi Rani Programme’ to assist 3,000 brides: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman has said that the ‘Punjab Dhi Rani Programme’ supports women’s empowerment as well as strengthens social cohesion; during its first phase, the programme aims to assist 3,000 brides across Punjab, with plans to expand the initiative to include even more deserving women in the coming year.

He expressed these views while addressing a grand mass wedding ceremony for 39 newlywed couples, which was held in Kasur under the ‘Punjab Dhi Rani Programmee’, disclosed an official here on Wednesday. The members of the Punjab Assembly, senior officials and others were also present at the event.

Highlighting the inclusivity of the programme, the Minister commended the participation of Christian families. He noted that the inclusion of four Christian couples in the ceremony underscores the Punjab government’s dedication to fostering interfaith harmony and equality. He further stated that the government is implementing numerous welfare projects benefiting not only women but also students and other underprivileged segments of society. “The ‘Punjab Dhi Rani Programme’ embodies Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision for a progressive and equitable Punjab.

Meanwhile, the government provided each newlywed couple with a gift package worth Rs200,000, comprising essential household items; additionally, a cash gift card of Rs100,000 was presented to each couple.

