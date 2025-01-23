Chinese investors interested in PIEDMC's industrial estates

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab's recent visit to China is having a fruitful impact. Chinese investors have shown interest in investing heavily in PIEDMC's industrial estates.

A delegation of China's leading company Beijing AI Force Technology visited the Quaid-e-Azam Business Park Sheikhupura managed by PIEDMC. Chairman Han Wei, Touseef Abbas, Liu JiKai, Li Wei Hua, and Guo Wei were included in the delegation.

GM Business Development Amina Faisal briefed the delegation regarding the development works of Quaid-e-Azam Business Park and various investment options under the umbrella. The Chinese delegation expressed satisfaction with the infrastructure and standard of the Quaid-e-Azam Business Park.

The Chinese delegation said that production plants of robotic machines and driverless tractors for the agricultural sector will be installed in the Quaid-e-Azam Business Park on an area of 60 acres, with an investment of billions of dollars.

Talking to the delegation, Amina Faisal said that there are excellent investment opportunities and facilities in Punjab, especially under the umbrella of PIEDMC, due to which investing in Punjab is the top priority of serious industrialists. After the recent visit of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz to China more investors are also roaming to Punjab.

