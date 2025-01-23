Pak-Afghan border: Bid to smuggle arms, ammunition foiled

ISLAMABAD: Security Forces foiled major foreign-made weapons and ammunition smuggling attempt at Pak-Afghan border.

On Jan 8 security forces successfully intercepted a truck loaded with foreign-made weapons and ammunition at the Ghulam Khan Border Terminal, thwarting an attempt to smuggle arms from Afghanistan into Pakistan, sources confirmed.

The seized arsenal included 26 M16 rifles, 292 magazines for M16 and M4 rifles, over 10,000 bullets, nine Kalashnikov rifle magazines with 244 rounds, and 744 rounds for light machine guns, along with a large number of linkers. The weapons were concealed in secret compartments within the truck’s driver’s cabin.

Sources revealed that the arms were intended for terrorist activities in Pakistan and had been packed and hidden in Afghanistan. Experts allege this incident demonstrates how Afghan soil is being used by external elements, including the militant group Khawarij, to target Pakistan.

Defence analysts stated that the smuggling attempt highlights the collaboration between Khawarij militants and elements within Afghanistan, raising concerns over facilitation by Afghan checkpoints. While the Afghan Taliban and Khawarij deny any links to terrorism in Pakistan, such incidents point to the contrary.

