Pakistan Print 2025-01-23

UK-Pak Women in Robotics, AI: GCUF hosts training workshop of PIE

Press Release Published 23 Jan, 2025 06:14am

FAISALABAD: The Department of Economics, Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) hosted the two days hands-on training workshop of the Partnership in Equality (PIE) for UK-Pakistan Women in Robotics and AI.

While addressing the participants of the workshop, the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rauf-I-Azam emphasized that providing equal opportunities in technology is key to empowering underrepresented communities. By investing in their skills, we pave the way for a brighter and more inclusive future.

He further said that empowering women in robotics and AI is not just about equality, it’s about unlocking potential and fostering innovation for a better future.

Dr Farkhanda Afzal, Team Leader of PIE, and Prof Dr Sofia Anwar, Chairperson of the Department of Economics at GCUF, served as resource persons for the workshop.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) and the Centre for Law & Justice. The students expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Vice Chancellor and the PIE team for providing this empowering platform.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

