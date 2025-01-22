Gwadar airport set to reshape economic landscape: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday commended the World Bank’s pledge of providing a $20 billion loan to Pakistan in the next 10 years as part of the Country Partnership Framework, aimed at fostering inclusive and sustainable development.

The prime minister, while presiding over a meeting of the federal cabinet, said under this framework, investments will be made in different social sectors of the country.

Showering praise on his economic team, Sharif said the government’s efforts to stabilise the economy were evident in the positive trajectory of all economic indicators.

Regarding the newly-inaugurated Gwadar International Airport – a key project of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) – he said that the airport would enhance not only the economy of Balochistan but also contribute positively to the overall economic landscape of the country.

“Gwadar Airport could bring immense benefits to the people of Balochistan as well as the whole country if run on commercial lines,” he added.

Sharif stated that the airport was built with the help of a $230 million grant from China, emphasizing that this airport represents a gift from China to Pakistan, which should be duly honoured.

The airport is Pakistan’s largest in terms of area as it spreads over 4,300 acres. Situated 26 kilometers from Gwadar city in Gorandani area, the airport features a single runway measuring 3,658 metres in length and 75 metres in width. The runway is designed to accommodate large aircraft such as the Airbus A380 and Boeing 747.

During the meeting, the prime minister informed the cabinet that the airport, completed with $230 million in funding from China, started operations as the country’s largest airport a day earlier.

Terming those behind killings in Balochistan as enemies of the country, he stated that anyone engaged in the heinous act of murdering innocent people will not be spared.

He went on to say that creating obstacles in the way of Gwadar Port’s completion is also an act of hostility toward Pakistan, and these are the enemies of Pakistan who do not want the Gwadar Port to be operational.

He also discussed a myriad of issues including exports, electric vehicles, and other economic indicators and reiterated the government’s resolve to leave no stone unturned to make the country economically viable and self-sufficient.

“We are doing our best and have also taken a number of measures to promote electric vehicles in the country,” he added.

Sharif said it was welcoming to witness a record increase in IT exports to the tune of $346 million in December last year, emphasising the need for concerted efforts to further enhance IT exports.

About the forthcoming Hajj preparations, he said that the government is making hectic efforts to provide the best facilities to Pakistani pilgrims during Hajj this year. The prime minister also paid tribute to the armed forces and people of Pakistan for rendering matchless sacrifices to eliminate terrorists belonging to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and their affiliates.

At the onset of the meeting, the federal cabinet approved the amendment to the Rules of Business, 1973, to officially transfer the responsibility of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016 from the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication to the Interior Ministry.

The cabinet also extended the validity of licenses for 86 foreign pilots working in Pakistan by two more years and approved a three-year extension for new foreign pilot validations starting in 2025.

The prime minister was apprised that during the Covid-19 pandemic, due to the ban on Pakistani pilots, Pakistani airlines had to avail the services of foreign pilots.

A committee led by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif was also formed to review the Toshakhana Act, 2024, to ensure transparency in managing state gifts.

