AIRLINK 202.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-1.2%)
BOP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 35.55 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.07%)
FFL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
FLYNG 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.49%)
HUBC 138.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.8%)
HUMNL 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.59%)
KEL 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
KOSM 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
MLCF 46.40 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (4.72%)
OGDC 223.00 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.49%)
PACE 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
PAEL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.23%)
PIAHCLA 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 8.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.44%)
PPL 189.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.58%)
PRL 43.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.3%)
PTC 25.43 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.56%)
SEARL 110.27 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (3.63%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
SSGC 42.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
SYM 18.68 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.02%)
TELE 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TPLP 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (5.26%)
TRG 68.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
WAVESAPP 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.66%)
WTL 1.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
YOUW 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
BR100 12,256 Increased By 118.6 (0.98%)
BR30 37,507 Increased By 361.2 (0.97%)
KSE100 115,945 Increased By 672.5 (0.58%)
KSE30 36,512 Increased By 200.8 (0.55%)
Jan 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

First passenger flight lands at New Gwadar International Airport

BR Web Desk Published 20 Jan, 2025 12:05pm

The first commercial aircraft arrived on Monday at the New Gwadar International Airport.

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-503 from Karachi, landed at the largest airport of the country by area.

Passengers including high-ranking officials from the aviation division were also onboard the inaugural flight.

New Gwadar airport: PM looks forward to prosperity

Defence and Aviation Minister Khawaja Asif was present at the ceremony to welcome the passengers at the new airport.

The airport, a flagship project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), represents an investment of USD 246 million and built with Chinese assistance.

The facility boasts modern amenities, including a world-class terminal building and a runway designed to accommodate large aircraft.

Moreover, officials of Air Security Force (ASF) have confirmed the deployment of around 400 security personnel at the airport.

PIA gwadar port New Gwadar International Airport

Comments

200 characters

First passenger flight lands at New Gwadar International Airport

Buying rally lifts KSE-100 above 116,000

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Panda Bond: Govt to raise $200m from Chinese investors: Aurangzeb

Nuclear power dominates as Pakistan’s electricity generation increases 1% in December 2024

Regional Tax Office Sahiwal: Advisers approach FBR chief against tax officers

Monetary Policy Committee to meet on January 27: SBP

OGDCL enhances oil and gas production

Aurangzeb heads to Davos for World Economic Forum moot

Privatisation of Discos: PM directs a two-pronged plan

Read more stories