First passenger flight lands at New Gwadar International Airport

The first commercial aircraft arrived on Monday at the New Gwadar International Airport.

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-503 from Karachi, landed at the largest airport of the country by area.

Passengers including high-ranking officials from the aviation division were also onboard the inaugural flight.

New Gwadar airport: PM looks forward to prosperity

Defence and Aviation Minister Khawaja Asif was present at the ceremony to welcome the passengers at the new airport.

The airport, a flagship project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), represents an investment of USD 246 million and built with Chinese assistance.

The facility boasts modern amenities, including a world-class terminal building and a runway designed to accommodate large aircraft.

Moreover, officials of Air Security Force (ASF) have confirmed the deployment of around 400 security personnel at the airport.