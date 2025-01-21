AIRLINK 202.84 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (0.8%)
BOP 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.11%)
CNERGY 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.74%)
FCCL 36.80 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.07%)
FFL 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
FLYNG 25.70 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (6.15%)
HUBC 136.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-1.56%)
HUMNL 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
KOSM 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.41%)
OGDC 223.85 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.59%)
PACE 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
PAEL 42.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.3%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
POWER 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.37%)
PPL 189.01 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.13%)
PRL 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.47%)
PTC 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
SEARL 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.56%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.94%)
SSGC 42.74 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
SYM 18.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.59%)
TELE 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 13.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.8%)
TRG 67.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
WAVESAPP 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.04%)
WTL 1.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.07%)
YOUW 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
BR100 12,244 Increased By 24.1 (0.2%)
BR30 37,339 Increased By 21.3 (0.06%)
KSE100 116,022 Increased By 176.8 (0.15%)
KSE30 36,562 Increased By 85.5 (0.23%)
Markets

Gold gains as dollar dips; Trump’s tariff plans in focus

Reuters Published 21 Jan, 2025 11:04am

Gold prices rose for a second session on Tuesday as the dollar weakened, with markets evaluating the possible consequences of US President Donald Trump’s policies in his second term after his inauguration.

Spot gold gained 0.6% to $2,724.74 per ounce by 0240 GMT.

US gold futures was 0.2% lower at $2,742.50. The dollar was down about 1% after reports suggested any new taxes would be imposed in a “measured” way.

A weaker dollar makes gold more attractive to foreign buyers.

“There is a sense of relief in risk sentiment to know that tariffs have not been an immediate focus. The unwinding of bets on imminent trade tensions is most evident in the US dollar,” IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said.

“The mixed dynamics do see gold prices holding up for now and we may expect gold to remain an attractive hedge instrument. The $2,720 level will be an immediate resistance to watch.”

After weeks of global speculation over which duties Trump would impose tariffs on his first day in office, news that Trump would take more time on tariffs drove a relief rally in global stocks and pressured the US dollar.

Trump had proposed tariffs of up to 10% on global imports, 60% on Chinese goods, and a 25% import surcharge on Canadian and Mexican products.

Gold prices in Pakistan today

While gold is traditionally viewed as an inflation hedge, Trump’s policies are seen as inflationary which could lead the Federal Reserve to maintain higher interest rates, affecting gold’s appeal.

The degree to which the incoming administration implements Trump’s policy pledges will significantly influence the future direction of US interest rates.

The non-yielding bullion tends to thrive in a low-interest rate environment.

Spot silver added 0.4% to $30.61 per ounce. Palladium dropped 1.2% to $933.25 and platinum shed 0.1% to $941.30.

