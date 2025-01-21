AIRLINK 202.84 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (0.8%)
BOP 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.11%)
CNERGY 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.74%)
FCCL 36.80 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.07%)
FFL 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
FLYNG 25.70 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (6.15%)
HUBC 136.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-1.56%)
HUMNL 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
KOSM 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.41%)
OGDC 223.85 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.59%)
PACE 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
PAEL 42.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.3%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
POWER 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.37%)
PPL 189.01 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.13%)
PRL 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.47%)
PTC 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
SEARL 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.56%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.94%)
SSGC 42.74 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
SYM 18.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.59%)
TELE 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 13.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.8%)
TRG 67.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
WAVESAPP 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.04%)
WTL 1.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.07%)
YOUW 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
BR100 12,244 Increased By 24.1 (0.2%)
BR30 37,339 Increased By 21.3 (0.06%)
KSE100 116,022 Increased By 176.8 (0.15%)
KSE30 36,562 Increased By 85.5 (0.23%)
Jan 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei rises on Trump tariff relief

Reuters Published 21 Jan, 2025 10:50am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump stopped short of imposing new tariffs, easing concerns about the outlook for Japanese exporters.

By 0002 GMT, the Nikkei had risen 0.8% to 39,198.72 and the broader Topix was up 0.61% at 2,727.63.

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron rose 1.84% to provide the biggest boost to the Nikkei.

Uniqlo-brand owner Fast Retailing rose 0.82%. Trump used his inauguration speech to announce emergencies on immigration and energy and a more expansionist foreign policy, including a pledge to take back the Panama Canal.

Japan’s Nikkei tracks Wall Street higher ahead of Trump inauguration

Yet there was only a brief mention of tariffs and, so far, no details on how or when they might be unrolled.

The Nikkei’s gains will be limited as the market awaits the Bank of Japan’s policy decisions due on Friday, said Seiichi Suzuki, chief equity market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory.

The BOJ is expected to raise interest rates on Friday in a move that would lift short-term borrowing costs to levels unseen since the 2008 global financial crisis.

Japan Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei rises on Trump tariff relief

Saudi’s Manara Minerals to buy stake in Pakistan’s Reko Diq gold project: FT reports

KSE-100 surges as investors eye monetary policy

PER 2023-24: Transmission cos told to implement Nepra’s advice

Total debt stands at Rs71.3trn, Aurangzeb tells NA

H1 textile group exports up 9.67pc to $9.08bn YoY

Oil prices tick down on plan to boost US oil output, tariff reprieve

APTMA urges FBR to help rescue textile industry

BD keen to import sugar on G2G basis

ASPL: CCP approves 95.59pc share acquisition by Optimus

PM orders NHA to repair road fencing

Read more stories