Kurram: LEAs take control before ‘clearance operation’

ISLAMABAD: The security forces and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have taken control before commencement of a “clearance operation” in Kurram district, said sources on Monday.

The LEAs, security forces along with local police have started indiscriminate counter-terrorism operation against miscreants and terrorists in Bagan Bazaar, Zarani, Sur Ghugha, Uchet, Charkhel, Manduri, Chapar Parawo and Chapri villages of Lower Kurram, sources revealed.

The provincial government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) on Sunday gave a go-ahead to clearance operation in the area to restore peace. During the operation, several miscreants, involved in attacking convoys, have been taken into custody. Local police have registered an FIR against them.

KP govt decides to launch operation in Kurram

A police officer from Lower Kurram, speaking on condition of anonymity, disclosed that the operation has progressing well without major challenges. Police officials confirmed the use of artillery shells during the clearance operation but reported no loss of life till yet.

Kohat Division Commissioner Syed Muatassim Billah Shah, during a presser on Sunday, assured that displaced persons from the affected areas would be provided with shelter and essential facilities.

The commissioner emphasised that the operation is aimed at eliminating miscreants who have disrupted the peace in the region.

“This is not an operation against the local population but against elements, who entered unlawfully and created insecurity,” he emphasised.

The operation was launched following an armed attack on January 16, targeting a convoy transporting goods from Thall to Parachinar. The attack caused financial and human losses, prompting local leaders to demand swift action.

Ahead of potential counter-terrorism operation in the restive region, the Kurram district administration has ordered the establishment of temporary camps for temporary displaced persons (TDPs). The directive, issued by Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Khan on January 17, instructed the relocation of over 1,000 families from areas in Lower Kurram, including Bagan, Mandori, Uchat, Charkhel, Chapri Paraw, and Chapri.

The Kurram’s deputy commissioner letter, addressed to the KP Rehabilitation and Settlement Department, states that LEAs plan to carry out operations in these areas to counter terrorism. To facilitate the relocation, four sites in Thall and Hangu have been proposed by the district administration for TDP camps.

Many residents of Bagan have sought refuge with relatives in neighbouring districts, while others have moved to rental accommodations or temporary camps, it was learnt. Deputy Commissioner Hangu Gohar Zaman announced the establishment of a temporary camp for displaced families in Muhammad Khawaja.

Sources revealed that the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) will supply 22 trucks of relief goods, including tents, while the district administration has already received initial supplies.

The provincial and district administrations have started work on setting up camp for TDPs.

During the clearance operation, the security forces and LEAs have dismantled a number of bunkers built by warring factions to launch attacks against each other.

Unrest in Kurram still prevails despite a peace agreement between two parties fighting each other on January 1st.

It is worth noting that main Parachinar Highway has been closed since last three months due to ongoing infighting in Kurram, leaving scores dead and injured.

