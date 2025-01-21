AIRLINK 201.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.57%)
Print 2025-01-21

Tourism industry promotion: PM for preparing comprehensive plan

Published 21 Jan, 2025 06:12am

ISLAMABAD: In a bold move to boost the tourism industry, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the authorities to prepare a comprehensive plan outlining plans for the development of cutting-edge hotels and other state-of-the-art facilities through public-private partnership.

The prime minister while chairing a meeting to review the performance of Capital Development Authority (CDA), said that with the availability of modern facilities, tourism will be promoted across the country.

Interestingly, the prime minister was all praise for the civic body, which is led by a serving bureaucrat, for successfully organising recent international conferences and other events in the federal capital, despite the fact that it has failed to address some basic issues, such as encroachments and cleanliness, to name a few.

“The initiation of international moots in the country is the validation of our success on the diplomatic front,” he said, adding that the confidence of the friendly countries had been restored due to the continued efforts of the incumbent government.

Sharif stressed the need to further improve hotels, hospitals, and other facilities to host international-level conferences and events in the country.

He directed to ensure provision of the international standard facilities for guests coming from friendly countries.

He also instructed the CDA to further improve facilities for the residents of the federal capital.

The meeting was informed that the pre-feasibility reports regarding the construction of new hotels and the revival of non-operational government buildings in Islamabad had been prepared.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

