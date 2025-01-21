AIRLINK 201.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.57%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.19%)
CNERGY 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
FCCL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.52%)
FFL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
FLYNG 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.26%)
HUBC 138.19 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.57%)
HUMNL 14.07 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.81%)
KEL 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
KOSM 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
MLCF 46.31 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.51%)
OGDC 222.54 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.28%)
PACE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PAEL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.4%)
PIAHCLA 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
POWER 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
PPL 188.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-0.97%)
PRL 43.27 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.53%)
PTC 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.24%)
SEARL 110.42 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (3.77%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
SSGC 42.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.63%)
SYM 18.57 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.42%)
TELE 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.35%)
TRG 68.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
WAVESAPP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
WTL 1.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
BR100 12,220 Increased By 82.9 (0.68%)
BR30 37,317 Increased By 171.8 (0.46%)
KSE100 115,845 Increased By 572.7 (0.5%)
KSE30 36,476 Increased By 164.8 (0.45%)
Markets Print 2025-01-21

PARCO MD visits Descon’s Head Office

Press Release Published 21 Jan, 2025 06:12am

KARACHI: The Managing Director of PARCO, Irteza Ali Qureshi, a valued client of Descon Engineering for over 25 years, recently visited Descon’s Head Office to commemorate the successful completion of a major Turnaround project delivered by Descon Engineering.

This visit was a proud moment, symbolizing not just recognition of Descon’s technical expertise but also a gesture of appreciation from the highest leadership at PARCO.

During the celebration, Qureshi applauded Descon for its unwavering commitment to excellence, safety, and timely execution of critical projects. He also emphasized the importance of Descon’s contributions to the energy sector over the years.

Taimur Saeed, CEO of Descon Engineering stated, “We are honoured to celebrate this milestone together. This achievement underscores Descon’s dedication to delivering world-class solutions while upholding the highest standards of safety and performance. Our long-standing relationship with PARCO is a source of pride, and we remain committed to supporting their vision with innovation, reliability, and excellence.”

Adding to the celebration, Muhammad Anwar ul Haq, President of the Industrial Services Division at Descon, who led the charge on this project, said that, “The successful execution of this Turnaround project is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our teams. I am proud of their dedication and technical proficiency in overcoming challenges and delivering outstanding results. We remain steadfast in our commitment to setting new standards in the energy sector and building on this partnership with PARCO.”

This moment not only highlights the success of the recent Turnaround project but also reinforces Descon’s position as a trusted industry leader. It is yet another chapter in a relationship built on over two decades of shared success, mutual respect, and enduring collaboration.

