Jan 21, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-01-21

11th round of Pak-Netherlands BPC held

Recorder Report Published January 21, 2025 Updated January 21, 2025 07:22am

ISLAMABAD: The 11th Round of Pakistan-Netherlands Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) was held here on Monday.

Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch and Christiaan Rebergen, secretary general Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, led the respective sides.

The two sides discussed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest.

They expressed satisfaction over the positive momentum in bilateral cooperation and resolved to maintain the ongoing engagements in a range of areas including political, economic, trade and investment, climate change, agriculture, water management, dairy and livestock, education and culture.

Underscoring the importance of enhanced trade and economic ties between the two countries, the foreign secretary appreciated the role of the Netherlands as a major trading partner of Pakistan and encouraged greater Dutch investment in Pakistan.

The two sides also discussed the challenges posed by climate change. It was agreed to maintain close contacts for further enhancement of Pakistan-Netherlands bilateral relations.

