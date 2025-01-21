AIRLINK 201.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.57%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-21

Two suspects held in Sarim murder case

NNI Published 21 Jan, 2025 07:39am

KARACHI: In an important development in the case of Sarim, who was “murdered” after being kidnapped in port city, the CIA Specialized Unit raided Bait-ul-Anam Apartments in North Karachi and “detained” two suspects.

According to investigative sources, the Special Investigation Unit (CIA) conducted the raid as part of Sarim’s abduction case. During the operation, two suspects were taken into custody. The CIA team, accompanied by sniffer dogs, thoroughly searched vacant flats in the flats. Forensic evidence, including a bedsheet, was collected from one of the flats.

Investigators also collected other items from the site for forensic analysis and inspected abandoned vehicles in the vicinity using sniffer dogs.

The operation, conducted in collaboration with CPLC and other officials, took place unexpectedly after 3 a.m.

Sources revealed suspicions that Sarim had remained inside the building from the time he went missing until his body was discovered. Following preliminary medical reports, the investigation has shifted focus.

suspects arrested Sarim murder case CIA Specialized Unit

