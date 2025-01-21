Economic affairs: Ministry achieves 100pc digitalisation of offices

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Economic Affairs has achieved 100 percent digitalisation of its official business.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs in collaboration with the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has successfully transitioned to 100 percent digitisation of its official correspondence.

The e-office initiative is currently being implemented to further streamline communication and enhance operational efficiency.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently expressed concern over the delayed implementation of the e-office module for inter-ministerial communication in the federal government, directing all institutions to ensure its swift adoption.

The e-office infrastructure was introduced in all 40 ministries and divisions of the federal government in June 2022 by the National Information Technology Board (NITB).

The NITB specialises in key automation, design, development and implementation of robust IT technologies to promote the e-governance culture in the federal government.

