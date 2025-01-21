Punjab CM says desires to provide ‘Honhaar’ scholarships to students from KPK, Balochistan

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed her desire to provide ‘Honhaar scholarships’ to the students from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan as well.

She announced establishment of an incubation centre at Ghazi University, Dera Ghazi Khan and directed to fulfil necessary educational needs of Ghazi University students.

Speaking at DG Khan during the Honhaar scholarship ceremony, the CM said, “A qualified, hardworking child will not be deprived of getting education in a higher educational institution for not being able to pay institutional fee. We do not belong to May 9 activists, we are from May 28. We are Pakistanis and the guardians of the honour of Pakistan. We disown and condemn doing humiliation to anyone but promote moral teachings. We do not believe in violence, and are the torch-bearers of knowledge, peace and development.”

She said, “Children should take prayers from their parents, if they get angry, do not respond to them in a harsh tone. My sons and daughters! respect your elders, do not be rude and refrain from exceeding your moral boundaries. I never want you to abuse anyone; a mother cannot incite her children to commit violence. Pakistan, besides facing other problems is also facing serious problem of fake news. Children should not believe in social media posts without verification. The previous government did nothing for the well-being and development of Pakistan for the last four years. At the end they incited people to commit unlawful activities and laboured other as thieves.”

Maryam added, “Children should keep Pakistan first and foremost before making any decision. Pakistan is our mother and we must pay loyalty to our dear motherland and should not commit treason to it. May it be not my government but Pakistan is mine. Even if PML-N does not hold its government, it cannot incite its followers to commit vandalism and other unlawful activities. Everyone should deem our country as a mother; I urge the youth to take every decision on 100 percent merit like Honhaar Scholarships. The power of decision lies in the hands of the youth, the youth are my courage. I cannot do anything alone. Using abusive language, disrespecting others and those who resort to violent steps against your country are not your friends. Pakistan is our red line; martyrs, Rangers and Police belong to us.”

Maryam said, “I congratulate my sons and daughters who have received Honhaar scholarships from the bottom of my heart. Pay my felicitation to your parents and other family members on my behalf. I am proud of you more than your parents. I love my sons as much as I love my daughters. I have personally visited every division and given Honhaar scholarships to the children. I thank Allah Almighty that I personally went and handed over Honhaar scholarships to the talented children and listened to their problems. I listen to everything whatever the children say to me, even what they do not say is listened as well. I received a lot of love from children from every division, which is the biggest achievement of my life.”

The CM Punjab said, “Every relationship in the world can be broken, but the bond between a mother and a child remains strong forever. The love, respect and trust of the youth is a great honour for me. I will visit you again soon with laptops and e-bikes. I want my sons and daughters to get their education free from the burden of paying their fees. The Punjab government is giving laptops to the children to equip them with modern technology so that they can continue their research and assignments. The response that is being received from the children, the opponents feel baffled over it. The opponents label the Honhaar scholarship program a drama; they fail to know the importance of true love. They opened their eyes in lies and do not know about the relationship of love and trust.”

She said, “Children by showing their love to me have put a great burden of responsibility and hard work on my shoulders. I will respond to the love of my sons and daughters with more dedication and determination. We will launch more welfare schemes for them. I carry a heavy burden on my shoulders of fulfilling the dreams of my children along with improving their future. I want to fulfill their dreams in a nice manner. The truth is that there is no alternative to work hard day and night to improve the lives and education of our children. With great humility and the testimony of the children, I say with firm conviction that not a single scholarship out of 30,000 was given on any recommendation. Every child can testify that not a single scholarship was given on any violation of merit. If anyone tells me that a child received a scholarship on the recommendation of any Minister, MNA or MPA, I will resign. I am grateful to Allah Almighty for bestowing me with the courage to give the talented children their due right. When children express their gratitude to me on getting Honhaar scholarships, they should not say so as it is their right which is given to them.”

She added, “The children worked hard despite having limited resources and it is the result of their hard work. My sons and daughters, you are not heroes but superheroes. Children should take pride in getting Honhaar scholarship. Pakistan is rich in many resources, 65% of these resources include our talented youth.”

The CM said, “In the next few years, this youth will lead Pakistan. No child should consider himself/herself small or big, but you are the bright future of Pakistan. We will provide laptops and one lac e-bikes to the children soon. This year, 30,000 scholars have been given and next year, 50,000 scholarships will be given. We are introducing scholarships for the second and third year children soon.”

She added, “The Punjab government is also receiving applications from KPK children that they should also be given scholarships. I want to give scholarships to the children of KPK and Balochistan. Maryam Nawaz does not ask for anything in return but rather urges you to respect your parents and become their pride. A child whose parents pray for him does not fail in any field. I belong to Punjab, but Pakistani first. I will never persuade my followers to burn the metro bus and motorways. Muhammad Nawaz Sharif built motorways to connect Pakistan; he did not use them to attack Punjab from KPK. The activists set metro bus on fire, and it is run for the wellbeing of people.”

She said, “Those who spread chaos have lured the youth to commit unlawful activities and sent them to jail. The anarchists have destroyed the future of Pakistan’s children and their children are sitting abroad. When the worst enemy’s government remained in power, I heard the news of the death of my mother in jail and the sickness of my father, but did not ask anyone to burn the country. The government can be anyone’s but Pakistan is ours. On the one hand, we want our children to study, progress while on the other hand, the anarchists are best upon sending your youth to jail by luring them to indulge into anarchist activities. Those who keep their children in Europe and send the country’s children to jail are not sympathetic to them.”

Maryam added, “Four years ago the inflation rate was at 38 percent inflation but today the inflation rate has come down to four percent. The price of Roti was Rs.30 but today it is available at Rs12. The poor eat Roti and if it is available at cheap price then they can buy it easily. Every night before going to bed, I check the price of Roti. On the one hand, nefarious elements spread terrorism while on the other PML-N government promotes peace and development in the country. The children should choose the path of peace. On the one hand, there are those who shouted at the daughters of the nation in Madina while on the other hand there is a mother who teaches morality. I advise my sons and daughters that protecting honour of the women of the nation is your foremost responsibility.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025