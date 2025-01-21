AIRLINK 201.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.57%)
Spot rate unchanged after release of PCGA report

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained steady and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst ...
Recorder Report Published 21 Jan, 2025 06:12am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the cotton market is experiencing a slowdown due to an acute financial crunch, with most transactions relying on delayed payments. This comes as the fortnightly arrival of 37,568 bales brings the cumulative total to 5.49 million bales, according to the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) report.

The report suggests that the next arrival figures may mark the closing period, with an estimated total of around 5.5 million bales.

Global cotton prices remain subdued due to weak demand in the face of increased production. This trend is expected to persist in the near future.

He also told that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,600 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,075 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,400 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 19,400 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 9,500 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 18,800 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of Primark cotton is Rs 19,300 to Rs 19,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 18,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

