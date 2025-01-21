Political parties, civil society, academia underscore need for empowering LGs in Sindh

KARACHI: Transparency International Pakistan organised a seminar on “Empowering Local Governments for Enhanced Service Delivery and Public Participation” at a local hotel in Karachi.

The event disseminated the findings of TI Pakistan report ‘Sindh Local Government District Performance Assessment 2024’ and aimed to foster discussion among political parties, government representatives, elected local government representatives, civil society and academia on the need for enhancing powers, functions and performance of the local government in Sindh province, ensuring that local governments are able to fulfill their mandate as envisioned in Sindh Local Government Act (Amendment) 2023.

Kashif Ali, Executive Director TI Pakistan highlighted that Sindh Local Government District Performance Assessment 2024 reveals that there are significant gaps in the local government service delivery with many citizens pointing out that public meetings at UC/Tehsil/District level are not organised by LG representatives.

He further highlighted that the assessment also reveals gaps in terms of quality of basic services (water supply, sanitation, sewage/drainage, roads maintenance, waste management, infrastructural development and registration documents), provided by the LG as per its mandate. At the same time, there is a need to enhance awareness among the citizens about the functions, roles and responsibilities of local government so citizens are aware about the scope of local government work.

He highlighted that citizen inclusion in local government decision making, disclosure of local government budgets, performance reports and audits as well as having effective complaint redress mechanism in all UCs and district local government offices is needed to ensure effective service delivery at grass-root level.

Speakers comprising of Dr Farooq Sattar, MNA and Deputy Convenor MQM-P, Advocate Saifuddin, opposition Leader KMC and Naib Amir Jamaat-i-Islami Karachi, Muhammad Owais MPA Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Dr Ghazal Khuwaja Humayyun Associate Professor Public Administration at the Karachi University and Qasim Soomro MPA PPP and Parliamentary Secretary, Shahid Jatoi, Commissioner, Sindh Information Commission, who proposed different recommendations for improving local governance in the province.

Dr Farooq Sattar stated that the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan mandates the government to empower local governance structures and suggested that there should be a share of district within the national budget. Local empowerment is the only way to restore public trust in institutions.

