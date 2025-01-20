AIRLINK 201.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.57%)
Moroccan boat tragedy: one more Pakistani identified among survivors

BR Web Desk Published January 20, 2025

Pakistan foreign office announced on Monday that one more Pakistani had been identified among the survivors of the boat tragedy near Dakhla, Morocco.

“Based on verified information, one more Pakistani national named Muhammad Adeel s/o Muhammad Rasheed, has been identified among the survivors of the boat tragedy near Dakhla, Morocco,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in its statement.

As of now, a total of 22 Pakistanis have been identified among the survivors.

Last week, as many as 50 migrants, many of them Pakistanis, were drowned in a deadly wreck involving people trying to make the crossing from West Africa to Spain’s Canary Islands, migrant rights group Walking Borders said then.

Moroccan authorities rescued 36 people on from the boat that had left Mauritania on January 2 with 86 migrants, including 66 Pakistanis, on board, the group said.

Forty-four of those presumed to have drowned were from Pakistan, Walking Borders CEO Helena Maleno said on X.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered crackdown on human smugglers in Gujrat, Gujranawala, Khariyan, and Mandi Bahawuddin.

Furthermore, a special high-ranking team, comprising the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Interior and Foreign Office officers, was dispatched on Saturday to Rabat to investigate the tragic maritime incident and take concrete steps to prevent such incidents from further happening.

