Ministries directed to prioritise objectives in line with Uraan Pakistan

Planning minister Ahsan Iqbal on Monday asked all concerned ministries to prioritise their objectives in line with Uraan Pakistan and designate a senior focal person to maintain consistent coordination and ensure progress, an official release stated.

The minister said that while chairing a consultative meeting on the Uraan Pakistan Action Plan.

Last month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif rolled out Uraan Pakistan, a five-year national economic plan aimed at steering the country toward sustainable growth.

The Monday’s meeting was attended by secretaries of all ministries, chiefs, project directors, and federal, and provincial officials.

Ahsan highlighted Uraan Pakistan’s primary goal of achieving sustainable development and accelerated economic growth.

He also directed ministries to identify three key factors that could contribute to stabilising the economy.

What is the National Economic Plan 2024-29 Shehbaz-led govt introduced?

Ahsan emphasised the need to engage stakeholders through comprehensive strategies and proposed workshops to strengthen collaboration with provincial governments.

“Transition to export-led growth is essential for long-term economic sustainability….the current export level of $40 billion is insufficient, and export growth must be increased to $100 billion,” Ahsan was quoted as saying in the statement from the Ministry of Planning.

He noted that two-thirds of the country’s exports come from low-value-added textile products, necessitating a major overhaul of the export ecosystem.

Reflecting on past economic challenges, the minister claimed that poor governance had led to a reduction in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) from Rs1,100 billion in 2018 to Rs400 billion in 2022.