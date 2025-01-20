AIRLINK 201.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.57%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.19%)
CNERGY 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
FCCL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.52%)
FFL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
FLYNG 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.26%)
HUBC 138.19 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.57%)
HUMNL 14.07 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.81%)
KEL 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
KOSM 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
MLCF 46.31 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.51%)
OGDC 222.54 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.28%)
PACE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PAEL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.4%)
PIAHCLA 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
POWER 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
PPL 188.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-0.97%)
PRL 43.27 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.53%)
PTC 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.24%)
SEARL 110.42 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (3.77%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
SSGC 42.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.63%)
SYM 18.57 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.42%)
TELE 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.35%)
TRG 68.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
WAVESAPP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
WTL 1.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
BR100 12,220 Increased By 82.9 (0.68%)
BR30 37,317 Increased By 171.8 (0.46%)
KSE100 115,845 Increased By 572.7 (0.5%)
KSE30 36,476 Increased By 164.8 (0.45%)
Jan 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

McCullum sees India series as ideal prep for Champions Trophy

AFP Published 20 Jan, 2025 08:20pm

KOLKATA: England coach Brendon McCullum said Monday he hopes his side emerge from a host of limited overs matches against India in “good shape” for the upcoming Champions Trophy.

The tourists, led by Jos Buttler, will face India in the first of five T20 internationals at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

The India series marks England’s first limited-overs tour under McCullum, previously in charge only of the Test side.

“I’m desperate for us to play a really watchable brand of cricket,” McCullum told reporters. “With the talent we have, there’s no reason we can’t.”

The teams will play three one-day matches, before they move into the eight-team ODI Champions Trophy starting February 19 in Pakistan and Dubai.

South Africa fast bowler Nortje ruled out of Champions Trophy

“We’ll use the next few weeks to try and hit the ground running, I’m sure there will be some times where we don’t quite get it right,” he added.

“But, hopefully, we will chisel away at that over the next few weeks, and we’ll be in good shape come that Champions Trophy.”

The 43-year-old McCullum said Buttler, who will only play as a batsman and not keep wicket on the tour, will leave a lasting legacy as England’s white-ball leader.

“He’s in a really good space, he’s excited about the team we’ve got, and excited about the opportunity that sits in front of us,” the former New Zealand skipper said.

“I’m sure we’ll see Jos over the next couple of years really enjoy himself, and hopefully finish with a real strong enjoyment for the game at the back end of his career.”

But India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, remain the favourites on home turf – and have been boosted by the return of fast bowler Mohammed Shami after he recovered from a foot injury.

Shami, 34, last played for India in the ODI World Cup final in November 2023 and recently participated in a few domestic matches to mark his return to competitive cricket.

“It’s a really good sign for us,” India’s T20 vice-captain Axar Patel said. “We hope he continues what he did in the World Cup.”

Champions Trophy Brendon McCullum ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Comments

200 characters

McCullum sees India series as ideal prep for Champions Trophy

Pakistan’s Reko Diq mine to generate $74bn in free cash flow over 37 years, Barrick CEO says

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 gains over 570 points

Ministries directed to prioritise objectives in line with Uraan Pakistan

Rupee records marginal increase against US dollar

Rousch Power transfers complex to government entity after CPPA settlement

Nuclear power dominates as Pakistan’s electricity generation increases 1% in December 2024

First passenger flight lands at New Gwadar International Airport

Pakistan, Netherlands hold 11th round of bilateral political consultations

Monetary Policy Committee to meet on January 27: SBP

Aurangzeb heads to Davos for World Economic Forum moot

Read more stories