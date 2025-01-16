AIRLINK 204.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-0.61%)
South Africa fast bowler Nortje ruled out of Champions Trophy

Reuters Published 16 Jan, 2025
South Africa’s Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy with a back injury, the latest in a long line of setbacks for the fast bowler.

Nortje was named in South Africa’s squad on Monday, but 48 hours on officials have said he will not recover in time from a back problem ahead of the Group B opener against Afghanistan on Feb. 21.

England and Australia are also in the pool.

Nortje’s replacement will be named at a later date, with seamer Gerald Coetzee a possible pick after he recovered from a groin strain.

The 18-year-old fast bowler Kwena Maphaka is another option.

India’s struggling batters return to domestic cricket looking for form

Nortje has had persistent injury issues over several seasons.

He has not played a test match since March 2023 and a one-day international since September of that year.

He was fit enough to feature in last year’s Twenty20 World Cup, where South Africa lost in the final to India.

