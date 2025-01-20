AIRLINK 202.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.82%)
BOP 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
FCCL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.5%)
FFL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
FLYNG 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
HUBC 138.80 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.02%)
HUMNL 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.59%)
KEL 4.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
MLCF 46.70 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (5.39%)
OGDC 223.85 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (0.87%)
PACE 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
PAEL 43.79 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.91%)
PIAHCLA 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
PIBTL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
POWER 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
PPL 190.97 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.19%)
PRL 43.64 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.39%)
PTC 25.49 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.8%)
SEARL 110.50 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (3.84%)
SILK 1.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 42.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
SYM 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.4%)
TELE 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TPLP 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (5.26%)
TRG 68.31 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.26%)
WAVESAPP 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.07%)
YOUW 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
BR100 12,264 Increased By 126.7 (1.04%)
BR30 37,576 Increased By 430 (1.16%)
KSE100 116,086 Increased By 814.1 (0.71%)
KSE30 36,576 Increased By 264.7 (0.73%)
Jan 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China, HK stocks rally as Trump-Xi call calms nerves

Reuters Published 20 Jan, 2025 01:00pm

HONG KONG: China and Hong Kong stocks jumped on Monday as US President-elect Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping’s call eased some of the Sino-US tensions.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index climbed 0.9% by the lunch break, adding to the 2.1% gain last week.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5% to 3,257.23.

In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng jumped 2.3% for its biggest gain in five weeks.

China stocks weaken after disappointing consumer data

The tech sector led the advancers offshore, with food delivery platform Meituan surging 6.8% and e-commerce giant Alibaba advancing 6.1%.

Sentiment was upbeat on Monday after Trump and Xi discussed issues including TikTok, trade and Taiwan in a phone call on Friday, as Trump heads to the White House again promising tariffs that could ratchet up tensions between the world’s two biggest economies.

“It sends a positive signal to the markets, at least they’re still talking,” said Jason Chan, senior investment strategist at Bank of East Asia.

“The market has already priced in a substantial amount of risks after Trump won the election, so there’s a chance for a mean-reversion in sentiment after excessive pessimism.”

Still, investors anticipate market volatility to increase in the coming days, as Trump is set to announce a slew of executive orders later on Monday covering security, deportations, tariff issues, and other campaign promises.

“A burst of policy announcements on Trump’s Day One should give better direction, but is unlikely to provide markets with full clarity. This could create volatility,” analysts at Barclays said in a note to clients.

On the policy front, China left benchmark lending rates unchanged for a third consecutive month earlier in the day, as expected, as a weakening yuan has limited Beijing’s monetary policy efforts.

The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept at 3.1%, while the five-year LPR was unchanged at 3.6% at the monthly fixing on Monday.

Hong Kong stocks China stock

Comments

200 characters

China, HK stocks rally as Trump-Xi call calms nerves

Buying rally lifts KSE-100 above 116,000

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Panda Bond: Govt to raise $200m from Chinese investors: Aurangzeb

Nuclear power dominates as Pakistan’s electricity generation increases 1% in December 2024

First passenger flight lands at New Gwadar International Airport

Regional Tax Office Sahiwal: Advisers approach FBR chief against tax officers

Monetary Policy Committee to meet on January 27: SBP

OGDCL enhances oil and gas production

Aurangzeb heads to Davos for World Economic Forum moot

Privatisation of Discos: PM directs a two-pronged plan

Read more stories