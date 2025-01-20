AIRLINK 201.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-1.25%)
BOP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FCCL 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.95%)
FFL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
FLYNG 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.49%)
HUBC 138.69 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (0.94%)
HUMNL 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.45%)
KEL 4.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
MLCF 46.25 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (4.38%)
OGDC 222.75 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.38%)
PACE 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
PAEL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.23%)
PIAHCLA 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
PIBTL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
POWER 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
PPL 189.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.47%)
PRL 43.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.3%)
PTC 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.48%)
SEARL 109.90 Increased By ▲ 3.49 (3.28%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
SSGC 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.37%)
SYM 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.4%)
TELE 9.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.81%)
TRG 68.19 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.09%)
WAVESAPP 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.07%)
YOUW 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
BR100 12,256 Increased By 118.6 (0.98%)
BR30 37,507 Increased By 361.2 (0.97%)
KSE100 115,894 Increased By 622.1 (0.54%)
KSE30 36,498 Increased By 186.3 (0.51%)
Jan 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian currencies, equities edge higher ahead of Trump’s new term

Reuters Published 20 Jan, 2025 12:43pm

Asian currencies nudged higher on Monday, supported by a pause in the dollar rally ahead of US President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, while most regional equity indexes climbed on improved trade sentiment.

China kept lending rates unchanged for the third consecutive month, as expected, due to concerns over yuan weakness. Yuan appreciated 0.1% during the day, while stocks rose 0.5% - both extending their climb for the third straight session.

MSCI’s index, which tracks emerging market currencies , rose 0.2% to its highest in two weeks.

The index is on track to log its fourth day of consecutive gains, if current trend holds.

Baht, the currency of export-focused Thailand, gained 0.4% to its strongest point since Jan. 3, while stocks also rose 0.4%.

Rupiah, the worst performing unit so far this year, was trading flat.

Trump will take the oath of office at noon Eastern Time (1700 GMT), and markets globally are likely to be on a high alert for any whiff of tariff policy announcements during the early hours of his second presidential term.

US tariff hikes on imports are broadly expected to fuel global inflationary pressures, influencing central banks’ monetary policy decisions and affecting currencies.

Asian currencies rise on softer dollar, stocks mixed

Kunjal Gala, London-based head of global emerging markets at Federated Hermes, played down the impact of tariffs stating they will primarily be used as a negotiating tactic.

“Despite the negative headlines, we do not believe that a Trump presidency 2.0 will undermine the structural growth drivers that support EM,” Gala said.

“Many developing countries have pivoted towards domestic consumption, stepped up investment in infrastructure, and expanded digitisation penetration, driving efficiency and productivity.”

Meanwhile, a phone call between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping around TikTok, trade and Taiwan helped regional stocks edge higher earlier in the day, although those gains fizzled out by the afternoon.

“The news was nothing more than a sugar hit and won’t last because the material tariffs risks haven’t subsided,” said Kyle Rodda, senior financial market analyst, Capital.com. “But for traders, it helps define and understand the narrative.”

Stocks in Indonesia, the largest economy in Southeast Asia, were last up 0.3% after having risen as much as 0.7% to their highest levels since mid-December.

Equities in Malaysia and the Philippines climbed about 0.2% each.

This week, investors will be awaiting interest rate decisions from Bank Negara Malaysia and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to gauge their direction of monetary policies.

The Malaysian central bank is likely to keep overnight rates unchanged at 3.00%, while analysts are widely expecting the MAS to recalibrate the tightness of its policy band.

These policy decisions will follow rate moves from Bank Indonesia and Bank of Korea last week, which diverged from market expectations, underscoring the trade-off between growth and currency stability faced by Asian central banks.

Asian currencies

Comments

200 characters

Asian currencies, equities edge higher ahead of Trump’s new term

Buying rally lifts KSE-100 above 116,000

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Panda Bond: Govt to raise $200m from Chinese investors: Aurangzeb

Nuclear power dominates as Pakistan’s electricity generation increases 1% in December 2024

First passenger flight lands at New Gwadar International Airport

Regional Tax Office Sahiwal: Advisers approach FBR chief against tax officers

Monetary Policy Committee to meet on January 27: SBP

OGDCL enhances oil and gas production

Aurangzeb heads to Davos for World Economic Forum moot

Privatisation of Discos: PM directs a two-pronged plan

Read more stories