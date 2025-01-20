AIRLINK 202.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-1.2%)
BOP 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
FCCL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.35%)
FFL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
FLYNG 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
HUBC 138.41 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.74%)
HUMNL 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.59%)
KEL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
KOSM 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (4.94%)
OGDC 223.60 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (0.76%)
PACE 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
PAEL 43.60 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.47%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 8.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.44%)
PPL 190.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.18%)
PRL 43.70 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.53%)
PTC 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.6%)
SEARL 110.50 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (3.84%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
SSGC 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
SYM 18.68 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.02%)
TELE 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TPLP 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (5.26%)
TRG 68.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.25%)
WAVESAPP 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.07%)
YOUW 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
BR100 12,264 Increased By 126.7 (1.04%)
BR30 37,576 Increased By 430 (1.16%)
KSE100 116,018 Increased By 746 (0.65%)
KSE30 36,547 Increased By 235.8 (0.65%)
Jan 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China buys less Russian coal in 2024 despite record imports

Reuters Published 20 Jan, 2025 12:26pm

BEIJING: China, the world’s top coal importer, bought less Russian coal in 2024 while increasing purchases from other key suppliers, led by Australia, during a record year for coal imports, customs data showed on Monday.

Purchases by China last year reached an all-time high of 547.2 million tons, or a record 41% of globally traded coal, according to LSEG research, giving China increased pricing power in international markets.

Chinese demand is helping support prices at levels that, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), are 50% higher than the average during the 2017-19 period.

Last year, imports from top supplier Indonesia ticked up 8% to 236.99 million tons, although that lagged the 14.4% growth overall in coal imports.

China’s coal imports hit record high in 2024

While Russia remained China’s number-two coal supplier it was the only key producer whose shipments to China fell in 2024.

Chinese imports from Russia slipped 7% from 2023 levels to 93.86 million, weighed down by sanctions, reinstated import tariffs by China, and export duties that Russia imposed during the year.

Australian exporters by contrast were the biggest beneficiary of the record imports.

Imports from Australia jumped 59% on the year to 83.24 million tons, surpassing the level in 2020, the last full year before China put an informal ban on imports of Australian coal.

China had imported 77.51 million tons of Australia coal in 2020, then bought almost none in 2021 and 2022.

It lifted the restrictions on coal in January 2023 amid a warming of Beijing-Canberra relations that also led to the resumption of barley and wine trade.

Mongolian coal imports by China also rose 19% to 82.82 million tons because of improved cross-border infrastructure, but it was narrowly overtaken by Australia and fell to fourth place.

China Russia coal coal fired power plants

Comments

200 characters

China buys less Russian coal in 2024 despite record imports

Buying rally lifts KSE-100 above 116,000

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Panda Bond: Govt to raise $200m from Chinese investors: Aurangzeb

Nuclear power dominates as Pakistan’s electricity generation increases 1% in December 2024

First passenger flight lands at New Gwadar International Airport

Regional Tax Office Sahiwal: Advisers approach FBR chief against tax officers

Monetary Policy Committee to meet on January 27: SBP

OGDCL enhances oil and gas production

Aurangzeb heads to Davos for World Economic Forum moot

Privatisation of Discos: PM directs a two-pronged plan

Read more stories