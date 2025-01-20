AIRLINK 202.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-0.97%)
BOP 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
FCCL 35.75 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.64%)
FFL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
FLYNG 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
HUBC 138.71 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.95%)
HUMNL 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.59%)
KEL 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
KOSM 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
MLCF 46.72 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (5.44%)
OGDC 223.85 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (0.87%)
PACE 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
PAEL 43.66 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.61%)
PIAHCLA 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
PIBTL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
POWER 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.55%)
PPL 190.97 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.19%)
PRL 43.38 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.79%)
PTC 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.24%)
SEARL 110.59 Increased By ▲ 4.18 (3.93%)
SILK 1.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 42.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
SYM 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.4%)
TELE 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TPLP 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.19%)
TRG 68.50 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.54%)
WAVESAPP 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
WTL 1.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
YOUW 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
BR100 12,259 Increased By 122.3 (1.01%)
BR30 37,533 Increased By 387.8 (1.04%)
KSE100 116,077 Increased By 804.9 (0.7%)
KSE30 36,577 Increased By 266 (0.73%)
Markets

South Korean shares erase early gains as traders eye Trump’s first day

  • The benchmark KOSPI closed down 3.50 points, or 0.14%
Reuters Published 20 Jan, 2025 12:19pm

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares rise; domestic political developments in focus

  • South Korean shares erased early gains to end lower on Monday, as traders took a cautious approach ahead of US President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

  • The benchmark KOSPI closed down 3.50 points, or 0.14%, at 2,520.05.

  • The KOSPI rose as much as 0.5% in early trade, tracking Wall Street’s gains on Friday, but erased the gains near the session close.

  • Trump, who will be sworn in as president of the United States later on Monday, has pledged to sign a flurry of executive orders on subjects ranging from border security to oil and gas production on his first day in office.

  • “Of course, tariff and immigration policies will be most important. Still, his tariff policies are expected to be less than a disaster, leaving room for negotiations and being gradual,” said Huh Jae-hwan, an analyst at Eugene Investment Securities.

  • South Korea pledged a record amount of financing support for exporters to mitigate any negative impact from changes in US trade policies.

  • Among index heavyweights, chipmakers and automakers fell, but battery makers tracked Tesla’s 3.1% jump on Friday.

  • Of the total 944 traded issues, 389 shares advanced, while 491 declined.

  • Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 414.6 billion won ($285.69 million).

  • The won was quoted at 1,451.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.47% higher than its previous close at 1,458.5.

  • In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 point to 106.81.

  • The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.7 basis points to 2.604%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 7.0 basis points to 2.864%.

South Korean shares

