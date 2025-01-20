Aurangzeb heads to Davos for World Economic Forum moot

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb left for Davos, Switzerland on Monday to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2025 Annual Meeting, which will be held from January 20 to 24.

During his visit, Aurangzeb will engage with political, trade and business leaders of different countries and international organizations.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Finance (MoF), the finance minister will present Pakistan’s economic outlook while also participating in various sessions and discussions during the visit.

“Aurangzeb will participate as a panellist in a high-level discussion on the increasing burden of global debt on developing economies during the forum. He will explain his perspective on building strong and resilient economies through changes in fiscal policies and debt sustainability.

“The finance minister will also participate as a panellist in a high-level discussion on the revolutionary impact of new technologies, especially AI and automation, in promoting trade and investment and achieving fair and profitable trade and investment through the use of technologies.”

As per the statement, Aurangzeb will also meet with the ministerial delegations of Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Qatar.

During the visit, the finance minister will attend two separate discussions on “Digital Pakistan” and “Investment in Pakistan” organized by the Pathfinder Group.

The 55th Annual Meeting of the WEF is being held under the theme “Collaborating to Stay Ahead of the Era of Smart Technologies”.

Several heads of state and government, private sector and civil society leaders will attend the annual moot. More than 1,000 high-level representatives from the private sector, youth leaders, civil society and academic institutions will also participate in the forum.