AIRLINK 202.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-1.2%)
BOP 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
FCCL 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.21%)
FFL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
FLYNG 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
HUBC 138.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.8%)
HUMNL 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.59%)
KEL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
KOSM 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
MLCF 46.40 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (4.72%)
OGDC 223.11 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.54%)
PACE 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
PAEL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.23%)
PIAHCLA 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 8.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.44%)
PPL 189.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.37%)
PRL 43.69 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.51%)
PTC 25.43 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.56%)
SEARL 110.50 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (3.84%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
SSGC 42.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
SYM 18.68 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.02%)
TELE 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TPLP 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (5.26%)
TRG 68.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.25%)
WAVESAPP 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.05%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.07%)
YOUW 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
BR100 12,256 Increased By 118.6 (0.98%)
BR30 37,507 Increased By 361.2 (0.97%)
KSE100 115,945 Increased By 672.5 (0.58%)
KSE30 36,512 Increased By 200.8 (0.55%)
Jan 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Aurangzeb heads to Davos for World Economic Forum moot

BR Web Desk Published January 20, 2025 Updated January 20, 2025 12:19pm

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb left for Davos, Switzerland on Monday to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2025 Annual Meeting, which will be held from January 20 to 24.

During his visit, Aurangzeb will engage with political, trade and business leaders of different countries and international organizations.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Finance (MoF), the finance minister will present Pakistan’s economic outlook while also participating in various sessions and discussions during the visit.

Swiss police clear anti-WEF protesters

“Aurangzeb will participate as a panellist in a high-level discussion on the increasing burden of global debt on developing economies during the forum. He will explain his perspective on building strong and resilient economies through changes in fiscal policies and debt sustainability.

“The finance minister will also participate as a panellist in a high-level discussion on the revolutionary impact of new technologies, especially AI and automation, in promoting trade and investment and achieving fair and profitable trade and investment through the use of technologies.”

As per the statement, Aurangzeb will also meet with the ministerial delegations of Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Qatar.

During the visit, the finance minister will attend two separate discussions on “Digital Pakistan” and “Investment in Pakistan” organized by the Pathfinder Group.

The 55th Annual Meeting of the WEF is being held under the theme “Collaborating to Stay Ahead of the Era of Smart Technologies”.

Several heads of state and government, private sector and civil society leaders will attend the annual moot. More than 1,000 high-level representatives from the private sector, youth leaders, civil society and academic institutions will also participate in the forum.

ministry of finance World Economic Forum Muhammad Aurangzeb World Economic Forum (WEF)

Comments

200 characters

Aurangzeb heads to Davos for World Economic Forum moot

Buying rally lifts KSE-100 above 116,000

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Panda Bond: Govt to raise $200m from Chinese investors: Aurangzeb

Nuclear power dominates as Pakistan’s electricity generation increases 1% in December 2024

First passenger flight lands at New Gwadar International Airport

Regional Tax Office Sahiwal: Advisers approach FBR chief against tax officers

Monetary Policy Committee to meet on January 27: SBP

OGDCL enhances oil and gas production

Privatisation of Discos: PM directs a two-pronged plan

Read more stories