Regional Tax Office Sahiwal: Advisers approach FBR chief against tax officers

ISLAMABAD: Tax advisers have approached Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) against tax officers of Regional Tax Office Sahiwal and levelled serious allegations of harassment to an oil mill at Vehari.

The matter has been brought into the notice of FBR Chairman when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif categorically made it clear to the FBR that any official found involved in making cases on weak or false grounds will be given exemplary punishment.

The FBR’s transformation plan is under implementation and this case is a big challenge for the FBR to investigate serious allegations levelled by the said taxpayer against the FBR official in the field formations.

FBR voices concern over disparities in tax compliance

If such incidence has happened in the presence of all kinds of automation, integration, electronic sales tax verification systems, data linkages, databases and online sales tax systems are in place, then it clearly reflects the typical mindset of tax officials in the field formations, tax experts regretted.

Recently, Supreme Court of Pakistan has rejected more than 300 Civil Appeals of the Department filed against the judgment of Lahore High Court wherein it was held that prior to assessment of sales tax under section 11 no FIRs/criminal proceedings are justified.

Resultantly, the right of the tax department to lodge FIRs remain intact after assessment of tax under section 11 of the Sales Tax Act, which was sought to be evaded. This incident took place after SC judgement of Taj International.

In this regard, a tax lawyer company has written a letter to Chairman FBR.

According to the allegations levelled by the tax lawyers against the FBR’s officials, tax lawyers have referred to the illegal and corrupt practice carried out by Additional Commissioner, Sahiwal; Deputy Commissioner, Vehari; Assistant Commissioner and Inspector etc.

It is alleged that the tax officers have made forcibly entry in the business premises of taxpayer without any lawful authority, authorization and any order passed by the competent authority. The above said persons declared themselves as officers of Intelligence of FBR. They contended that the taxpayer is not paying sales tax with the return and also not filing of sales tax returns.

The above said persons not handed over/declared any authorization and order passed by the competent authority. The visited persons have illegally and by harassing the subject captioned person was obtained 03 post-dated cheques and compel to deposit R5.10,000,000 /- besides cash available in the cupboard at Rs.1,050,000/- and also obtain various record inter alia inclusive of complete voucher, 15 bill books, supply register and computer system etc. detail of cheque is as follows:

On the next day, the subject captioned person along with some association members were presented before the CIR, Sahiwal Zone and made request for taking action against the said Officers & Officials being illegally entered in business premises without any lawful authority and carried on corrupt activity and also required recovery memo duly signed by the concerned official, copy of notice under the provisions of the Sales Tax Act, authorization and order passed by the competent authority.

It has been accused that instead to punish the involved officer, the CCIR and CIR Sahiwal protected the said corrupt persons and their illegal act. Solely for coverage of the illegal act carried on by the above said persons, the Additional Commissioner issued notice under section 176 and foolishly tried to cover his illegal and unlawful action. It is considerable that neither any proceedings are under way against the subject captioned taxpayer nor any amount due to the taxpayer under Sales Tax Act, 1990 and Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, the allegations added.

The main allegations against the tax officers are: Forcibly entered in the business premises of the taxpayer; personation by declaring themselves as FBR Intelligence Team; illegally Obtained Cash Rs.1,050,000/- by contended that the CPR of this amount may collected from the office of ADCIR; neither any notice nor authorization by the competent authority; forcibly obtained Cheques without any lawful assessment order by threatening the law abidance taxpayer for heinous consequences and unlawfully and forcibly obtained/ detained record.

It is further accused that now tax officers threatening the taxpayer for imposing huge tax and heinous consequences inter-alia sealing and closure of business and illegally creating grab by issuance of notice under section 176 by abusing the powers. No provision of the ITO, 2001 allow on spot visit without lawful authority.

Tax lawyers have requested FBR Chairman for taking strict action against all such persons under the law to protect the right of the taxpayer.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025