AIRLINK 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (1.77%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FCCL 34.83 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.17%)
FFL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.35%)
FLYNG 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2%)
HUBC 137.40 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (4.33%)
HUMNL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
KEL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.08%)
KOSM 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.31 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.26%)
OGDC 221.91 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.44%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
PAEL 42.97 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.44%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
POWER 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
PPL 190.60 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (1.86%)
PRL 43.04 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.33%)
PTC 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
SEARL 106.41 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (6.09%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SSGC 42.91 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.37%)
SYM 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.84%)
TELE 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.39%)
TRG 68.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.32%)
WAVESAPP 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.54%)
YOUW 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
BR100 12,137 Increased By 188.4 (1.58%)
BR30 37,146 Increased By 778.3 (2.14%)
KSE100 115,272 Increased By 1435.3 (1.26%)
KSE30 36,311 Increased By 549.3 (1.54%)
Jan 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-01-20

Military courts: SC delists case against civilians’ trial

NNI Published January 20, 2025 Updated January 20, 2025 05:58am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Sunday delisted the case against civilians’ trial in military courts.

A notice issued by the court says the case has been removed from the list of the cases, which would be heard on January 20 and 21. The case has been delisted due to the absence of Justice Shahid Bilal from the constitutional bench.

A seven-member bench of the Supreme Court head by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan was set to hear the case on January 20 and 21.

MoD lawyer tells SC: May 9 ‘conspirators’, ‘masterminds’ will be tried in military court

Earlier this week, the constitutional bench of the Supreme Court ordered the Ministry of Defence to furnish complete data on civilians’ tried in military courts, barring the case of Indian spy commander Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav.

The instructions were issued by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan while pointing towards the ministry’s counsel Khawaja Haris Ahmed in an apparent move to determine whether procedural justice was not sacrificed at the altar of expediency.

The bench had taken up a set of intra-court appeals (ICAs) against the Oct 23, 2023, order of nullifying the trial of civilians by military courts involved in the May 9 violence.

During the hearing, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan underscored the need for clarity regarding the apparent lacuna in the Pakistan Army Act 1952 (PAA), which does not explicitly define the term ‘any person’.

Supreme Court SC military courts Trial of civilians constitutional bench

Comments

200 characters

Military courts: SC delists case against civilians’ trial

Panda Bond: Govt to raise $200m from Chinese investors: Aurangzeb

Regional Tax Office Sahiwal: Advisers approach FBR chief against tax officers

Privatisation of Discos: PM directs a two-pronged plan

APTMA urges govt to resolve RCET claims of LIEDA

KP govt decides to launch operation in Kurram

Telenor, Orion Towers: CCP to announce decision on PTCL’s acquisition soon

Principal Staff Officer of Armed Forces Division of BD visits Karachi

PM urged to impose ban on export of raw marble, granite

Al-Qadir Trust case: PTI all set to challenge verdict

Read more stories