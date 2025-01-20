AIRLINK 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (1.77%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FCCL 34.83 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.17%)
FFL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.35%)
FLYNG 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2%)
HUBC 137.40 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (4.33%)
HUMNL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
KEL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.08%)
KOSM 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.31 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.26%)
OGDC 221.91 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.44%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
PAEL 42.97 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.44%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
POWER 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
PPL 190.60 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (1.86%)
PRL 43.04 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.33%)
PTC 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
SEARL 106.41 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (6.09%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SSGC 42.91 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.37%)
SYM 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.84%)
TELE 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.39%)
TRG 68.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.32%)
WAVESAPP 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.54%)
YOUW 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
BR100 12,137 Increased By 188.4 (1.58%)
BR30 37,146 Increased By 778.3 (2.14%)
KSE100 115,272 Increased By 1435.3 (1.26%)
KSE30 36,311 Increased By 549.3 (1.54%)
Jan 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-20

Five terrorists killed during infiltration bid in Blochistan

Naveed Siddiqui Published 20 Jan, 2025 05:31am

ISLAMABAD: Security forces have killed five terrorists who attempted to cross Pak-Afghan border and infiltrate Balochistan’s Zhob District, military’s media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the ISPR, security forces detected the movement of a group of terrorists attempting to cross the Pakistan-Afghanistan border near the general area of Sambaza in Zhob District, Balochistan in the wee hours of Sunday.

Upon identifying the threat, the statement read, Pakistani troops took swift and decisive action, effectively engaging the intruders and thwarting their attempt to cross the border. In fire exchange, five terrorists were neutralised, the statement added

The ISPR stated that Pakistan has consistently been emphasized the need for the Interim Afghan government to implement robust border management measures on their side of the border. It is emphatically urged that Afghan authorities fulfill their obligations under international norms and agreements to ensure that Afghan soil is not used as a safe haven for terrorists or for carrying out terrorist activities against Pakistan.

The Pakistan Army said that it is committed to securing the nation’s borders and eradicating the menace of terrorism. Security forces continue to maintain high vigilance and readiness to counter any threats to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country. Pakistan has been demanding Afghanistan to take stern action against terror-hideouts and safe heaven, posing serious threat to Pakistan’s security.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

terrorists killed

Comments

200 characters

Five terrorists killed during infiltration bid in Blochistan

Panda Bond: Govt to raise $200m from Chinese investors: Aurangzeb

Regional Tax Office Sahiwal: Advisers approach FBR chief against tax officers

Privatisation of Discos: PM directs a two-pronged plan

APTMA urges govt to resolve RCET claims of LIEDA

KP govt decides to launch operation in Kurram

Telenor, Orion Towers: CCP to announce decision on PTCL’s acquisition soon

Principal Staff Officer of Armed Forces Division of BD visits Karachi

PM urged to impose ban on export of raw marble, granite

Al-Qadir Trust case: PTI all set to challenge verdict

Military courts: SC delists case against civilians’ trial

Read more stories