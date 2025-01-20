Five terrorists killed during infiltration bid in Blochistan

ISLAMABAD: Security forces have killed five terrorists who attempted to cross Pak-Afghan border and infiltrate Balochistan’s Zhob District, military’s media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the ISPR, security forces detected the movement of a group of terrorists attempting to cross the Pakistan-Afghanistan border near the general area of Sambaza in Zhob District, Balochistan in the wee hours of Sunday.

Upon identifying the threat, the statement read, Pakistani troops took swift and decisive action, effectively engaging the intruders and thwarting their attempt to cross the border. In fire exchange, five terrorists were neutralised, the statement added

The ISPR stated that Pakistan has consistently been emphasized the need for the Interim Afghan government to implement robust border management measures on their side of the border. It is emphatically urged that Afghan authorities fulfill their obligations under international norms and agreements to ensure that Afghan soil is not used as a safe haven for terrorists or for carrying out terrorist activities against Pakistan.

The Pakistan Army said that it is committed to securing the nation’s borders and eradicating the menace of terrorism. Security forces continue to maintain high vigilance and readiness to counter any threats to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country. Pakistan has been demanding Afghanistan to take stern action against terror-hideouts and safe heaven, posing serious threat to Pakistan’s security.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025