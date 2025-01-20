Sindh govt striving to promote sports: Nasir Shah

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Energy, Development and Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the Sindh government is striving to promote sports. He said this while addressing the closing ceremony of the Sindh Beach Games today.

The closing ceremony of the Sindh Beach Games was organized by the Sindh Government Sports Department at the Nishan-e-Pakistan beach in which Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah participated.

On the occasion, Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Secretary Sports Abdul Aleem Lashari handed over the general trophy to Karachi for winning the first position with 14 medals in the Beach Games, while Hyderabad won the second position with 4 medals and Sukkur won the trophy by winning the third position.

