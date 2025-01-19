AIRLINK 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (1.77%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FCCL 34.83 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.17%)
FFL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.35%)
FLYNG 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2%)
HUBC 137.40 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (4.33%)
HUMNL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
KEL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.08%)
KOSM 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.31 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.26%)
OGDC 221.91 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.44%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
PAEL 42.97 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.44%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
POWER 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
PPL 190.60 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (1.86%)
PRL 43.04 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.33%)
PTC 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
SEARL 106.41 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (6.09%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SSGC 42.91 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.37%)
SYM 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.84%)
TELE 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.39%)
TRG 68.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.32%)
WAVESAPP 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.54%)
YOUW 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
BR100 12,137 Increased By 188.4 (1.58%)
BR30 37,146 Increased By 778.3 (2.14%)
KSE100 115,272 Increased By 1435.3 (1.26%)
KSE30 36,311 Increased By 549.3 (1.54%)
Jan 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Lionel Messi scores for Miami in pre-season victory

AFP Published 19 Jan, 2025 12:01pm

LOS ANGELES: Lionel Messi got on the scoresheet Saturday as Inter Miami opened their pre-season campaign with a penalty shoot-out victory over Mexico’s Club America in Las Vegas.

Argentinian superstar Messi headed home a Luis Suarez cross from close range after 34 minutes to equalise for the Major League Soccer side after America had taken the lead through Henry Martin moments earlier.

Israel Reyes fired America back in front in the 52nd minute at the Allegiant Stadium to make it 2-1.

Atlanta stun overwhelming favourites Miami to reach MLS semis

New Miami coach Javier Mascherano removed Messi from the field on 66 minutes in a flurry of second-half substitutions.

America appeared poised for victory but Tomas Aviles nodded home an equaliser two minutes into stoppage time after a superb inswinging corner from Julian Gressel.

That sent the friendly to a penalty shoot-out, won 3-2 by Miami in sudden death.

Lionel Messi Miami Inter Miami

Comments

200 characters

Lionel Messi scores for Miami in pre-season victory

Donald Trump arrives in Washington as inauguration celebrations begin with Elvis impersonator, fireworks

Protesters storm South Korea court after it extends Yoon’s detention

Pakistan dismissed for 157, West Indies need 251 to win first Test

TikTok stops working for US users, disappears from Apple, Google stores

PHA projects: PM asks for third-party validation

Starting April 1: CIS: SECP notifies new management fee caps

Govt takes major step towards giving teeth to Peca law

US pledges $117m in aid to Lebanon military

Trump launches his own meme coin, value soars

Aid to boat tragedy victims directed: Dar orders smooth relocation of Afghan nationals

Read more stories